Mr. Steven Andre' Peavy
1957 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Steven Andre' Peavy, 63, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. David Sherrell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Peavy passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 24, 1957 in Alexander City, Alabama to Emmett Peavy and Jean Sasser Peavy. Steve worked at Madix for 41 years in maintenance. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix or build anything. He also enjoyed collecting arrowheads. Steve’s greatest joy was his precious grandson, Frank.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry B. Peavy of Alexander City; daughter, Stephanie Peavy Pugh (Buddy) of Alexander City; grandson, Frank Pugh; brothers, Tommy Peavy (Becky), Tony Peavy and Ted Peavy (Cynthia), all of Alexander City; mother-in-law, Shirley Bence of Alexander City; sister-in-law, Kathy Bence of Dadeville; brother-in-law, Terry Bence (Mary Jo) of Alexander City; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Pearson Chapel Church, 388 Bradford Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and employees of Southern Care Hospice, The Cancer Center at Russell Medical and the Urology Center of Alabama.
