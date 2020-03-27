Mr. James "Bob" Saxon
1933 - 2020
A family Graveside Service was held for Mr. James "Bob" Saxon, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Mary Ann Jones officiated.
Mr. Saxon passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on July 3, 1933 in Alexander City, Alabama to Frank Saxon and Erma Sewell Saxon. Mr. Saxon was a Korean Conflict Army Veteran, a graduate of The University of Alabama, and served as Dean of Students of Alexander City Junior College (CACC) from 1965 to 1994. He was a member of Alexander City First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Saxon Bishop (Jim) and nieces, Lorrie Dark Bishop (Jim) and Lynn Dark Mezick (Gene).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.