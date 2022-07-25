1941-2022 - Dennis Nordlund passed away on July 22, 2022, in Alexander City at Chapman’s Healthcare center. He was born on October 12, nineteen hundred and forty-one in Fosston, MN, to George and Myrtle Nordlund. He graduated from Clearbrook High School in Clearbrook, MN, in 1959 where he was valedictorian of his class. He received an undergraduate degree in biology and mathematics from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, and a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in zoology and organic chemistry.
After several years of teaching chemistry and mathematics, he began a career in medical sales that lasted 35 years. Much of that time was in dialysis where he played a key role in the development of many products and equipment that are used in dialysis treatments today. At one time or another, he covered most of the central part of the United States from New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas to Ohio, and from Canada south to Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.
Dennis started his retirement by moving to Lake Martin in Alabama in 2005 where he resided to present. He was a volunteer for Children’s Harbor Thrift Store for over ten years. He enjoyed working with volunteers who shared the common goal of helping seriously ill children with disabilities and families through funds raised from generous donations and those who come to purchase items. He felt it was hard not to want to help.
He is survived by his wife Frankie Frazier Nordlund, son Matthew Nordlund, and daughter Nancy Nordlund both of Minneapolis, MN, and sisters Janet Bierke (Garry) of Clearbrook, MN, Beverly Skarsten of Fosston, MN, Delores Heide (Marvel) of Fosston, MN, and Marlene Nordlund of Clearbrook, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Darrell.
There will be a visitation for friends and family at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City on Tuesday, August 2, from 5-7p.m. A private memorial service for the family will be held in his beloved state of Minnesota at a later date.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Children’s Harbor, One Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City, AL, 35010-8620.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Nordlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
