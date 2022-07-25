0730 OL OBIT Nordlund.jpg
Buy Now

1941-2022 - Dennis Nordlund passed away on July 22, 2022, in Alexander City at Chapman’s Healthcare center. He was born on October 12, nineteen hundred and forty-one in Fosston, MN, to George and Myrtle Nordlund. He graduated from Clearbrook High School in Clearbrook, MN, in 1959 where he was valedictorian of his class. He received an undergraduate degree in biology and mathematics from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, and a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in zoology and organic chemistry.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Nordlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you