Alexander City, AL - Funeral service for Lelah Thomas Boldin will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with Bro. Matthew Reams, Bro. Tommy Edmondson and Bro. Chris Crumbley officiating. Burial will be in the Rockford City Cemetery in Rockford, AL.
Lelah was born 10/7/1926 in Rockford, AL to Curtis and Jewell Thomas. She married first, Horace Tippett. Next, Ed Boldin in 1956. Lelah passed away in Lineville Healthcare and Rehab on June 9, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Janeane Tippett; parents, Curtis and Jewell Thomas; brothers, William Clarence Thomas and Edward Lee (Pete) Thomas and grandson, Daniel Tippett.
She is survived by her sister, Mrs Patsy Kelley (Bud); son, Danny Tippett (Sherry); daughter, Lucretia Chappell (Donald); grandchildren: Dana Tippett, David Chappell, and Ben Chappell (Rachel); and great grandchildren: Bryce Tippett, Savana Tippett, Riley Meadows.
Lelah worked in the Childersburg, AL Ammunition Plant during World War 2, owned and operated a small country store, and then retired from Avondale Mills in Rockford, AL. She was a member of Union Baptist Church near Rockford, AL. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and playing dominoes. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Church in Rockford, AL.
Pallbearers will be Bobby McEwen, Wade Brown, Lee Brown, Chris Crumbley, Ronnie Crumbley, Joe Luckie and Chris Smith.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Lineville Healthcare and Rehab for the excellent care given to Lelah during her stay there.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.