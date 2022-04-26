Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Robert Joseph Villafane, Ph.D at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel.
On May 23, 1950, in New York, one of the world’s most renowned scientists was born and his parents named him ROBERT JOSEPH VILLAFANE.
“Doc” as he was affectionately known by his colleagues and students was always a student of excellence and had a passion for science.
His educational career started in the New York City School System where he excelled. After graduation from high school, Doc Bob matriculated through the corridor of the following higher educational institutions. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Art from New York University and a Master’s of Science from UC Berkeley. Doc returned to New York School of Medicine where earned his Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Microbiology in 1985. After receiving his Ph.D, he continued his postdoctoral work at MIT. After the completion of this assignment in 1989, he began a career at an university. In 1989, he began his professional career as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville until 1996. He continued his work at UCC School of Medicine in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, as an Associate Professor in Microbiology. In 2002, Doc joined the team of educators at Ponce School of Medicine in Ponce, Puerto Rico as a Professor of Biochemistry and Microbiology. In 2008, Doc joined the professors at Alabama State University as a professor of Microbiology and the Director of the Mar Program. In 2011, Dr. Villafane became the director of the Microbiology Program,
Doc’s passion for science and his students was shown through countless hours; he spent in his second home, the lab. His students were able to experience his passion for science by working side by side with him in the lab. He loved the lab so much that he literally moved his office to the lab.
Dr. Villafane’s knowledge and expertise in the field of Microbiology was shared worldwide through his published peer-reviewed journal articles, his in-person workshops, and seminars. Dr. Villafane was invited and traveled to Italy and Spain to share his knowledge.
Dr. Villafane was a very kind, spirited and loving person. His colleagues were very fond of him. Doc was greatly loved by his students. His spirit of collegiality will never be forgotten.
He was a member of Oak Grove CME Church.
He was united in holy matrimony to Joan W. Carlisle on November 23, 2016.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
On Sunday, April 17, 2022, the world lost the Book of Knowledge in Microbiology Science, Dr. Robert Joseph Villafane, Ph.D. to Heaven.
Robert’s precious memories will always be engraved in the hearts of those whom he loved and loved him: his loving and devoted wife, Joan W. Villafane, daughter, Jennifer (Danie) Stryzhacz, three stepchildren, Gwendolyn Spratling, Aaron (Brianna) Carlisle, and James (Samantha) Carlisle, three sisters, and a brother, one granddaughter, Madline, seven step grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
