Donald Dee Pritchard
On April 11, 2020 Donald Dee Pritchard master golfer, bowler and rook player extraordinaire breathed his last and passed on through to the other side where he was no longer confined to a bed or a body betraying him by failing health. Donald was born April 6, 1937 to parents Allen Boyd Pritchard and Mae Bell Davis Pritchard, lived a long and fruitful life, making both friends and memories along the way. He was employed by Robinson Iron where he was a pattern maker giving his blood, sweat, tears and thumb.
He married the love of his life Eulene Champion 64 years ago and had one son, Donnie Paul. He is preceded in death by Lorine Moncrief (sister) and (brothers) Melvin, Howard, Jerry and Terry.
Donald (or Don, or Daddy or Grandude or Uncle Donald, depending on the conversation) was a mainstay at the bowling alley, where he won multiple tournaments and trophies. He was also a fixture on the links, losing as many golf balls as made it to the green and winning several scrambles in the process.
After retirement he took to the Senior Center at the Sportsplex and began mastering the game of Rook with his best friend Claude Thomas (since deceased). The two became such a dominating duo that they took their skills to the State Rook Games finishing second.
He was also a faithful and devoted member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived in death by wife Eulene and son Donnie (Louise) of Alex City and grandson Griffin (Casie) Pritchard of Tallassee, brother-in-law Danny (Carol) Champion and a litany of nephews and nieces.
The family will have a private graveside service, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethlehem United Methodist Church:
C/O Gale Crim, Treasurer | 230 Sofer Lane | Talladega AL 35160
Or Millerville United Methodist Church:
C/O Sherry Burnett | PO Box 672 | Ashland, AL 36521