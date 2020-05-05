Charlotte Vardaman
1939 - 2020
Charlotte Vardaman, 80, of Alexander City, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Russell Medical Center.
Mrs. Vardaman was born on August 15, 1939, to the late Ernest Bice and Ruth Bice. She was the loving wife of the late James Vardaman and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Police. Charlotte helped coach the Alexander City girl’s softball team to the state championship. She loved to travel and enjoy the finer pleasures that life had to offer. A loving mother, grandmother, and aunt, she will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her grandchild, Dawson Vardaman; nieces, Roulain (Eric) Harrell, Terri (Dennis) Harris, Georgette (Michael) Vining, and Denise Bell; grandchildren, Jasmine Pemberton, Taylor Pemberton, Hayden Harrell, and Hannah-Ruth Harrell
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Vardaman, father, Ernest Bice, mother, Ruth Bice, son, Kenneth Bynum, and daughter, Kasandra Vardaman.
A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Vardaman at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Leeds, AL.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fraternal Order of Police at FOP.net
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.