Barbara Gilliland Rhinehardt, 85, passed away on April 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lavelle Gilliland, and her brother, Huey, she is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Fred Rhinehardt; children: Jann (Jack) Murray, Jill (Doug) Barden, and Eric (Suzanne) Rhinehardt; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Born at home in Kellyton, AL, she was reared on a small farm where she learned from her parents the value of hard work done right. By the graceful hand of her Aunt Betty, she developed appreciation for beautiful things. She graduated from Goodwater High School in Goodwater, AL and received her bachelor's degree from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. She met Fred in Troy, AL and moved to Andalusia, AL where she raised her children, taught Home Economics at both Woodson High School and, after de-segregation, at Andalusia High School. Jesus Christ and the Presbyterian Church were at the center of her life and volunteer work. She was elected deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Andalusia, among the first women to serve, and active in the Women of the Church throughout her adult life. She made subsequent homes in Weston, CT, Trenton Falls, NY, Atlanta, GA, and Mary Esther, FL before moving to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL when it became time to slow down and simplify her life. An active civic and social spirit wherever she lived, her memberships and offices are too numerous to list. She threw herself into each of these missions because she was called to serve. She loved to travel with Fred and lived for months at a time in Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt, and returned time and again to Tuscany and Umbria, Italy. The little girl from Kellyton went much further from home than she ever imagined.