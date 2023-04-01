On the last day of Women’s History Month, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce celebrated local women through its 10th annual Lead Forward Women’s Conference and Business Expo.
Alexander City Chamber director of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said this event is all about women supporting women.
“We just do so much (as women). We get up and we get to work, and we go home, and we take care of our families,” she said. “There's just so much that goes into our day that sometimes we forget about who we are as individuals, as people. Lead Forward was just an opportunity to remind us — while we're doing all those other things — to not forget about what it is that we want out of our own lives.”
For this year’s conference, Dottie Blair was the keynote speaker, who is originally from Alexander City and now lives in Montgomery. During her career, she graduated with a master’s in business administration, was the owner of a home care business, served as president of Leadership Montgomery and serves as a board member on the Montgomery Area Council on Aging.
“The first (point) is to know your worth in a given situation,” Blair said. “Number two, always always ask for what you want… and always be on the lookout for opportunities, they sometimes come disguised as challenges.”
Attendees not only learned about Blair’s experience in multiple business industries, but they also connected with local businesses. The businesses present for the expo portion included: Adelia M. Russell Public Library; Alex City Nutrition; Beyond Home Care; Brown Nursing Home; Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living; Country Financial, Shelia Martin Agency; Gunn Homes and Land; Heritage South Credit Union; Hillabee Towers; Inprint4U; Ivy Creek Hospice; Lake Martin Wedding and Event Rentals; Phoenix Physical Therapy; Prime Management; River Bank and Trust and State Farm Insurance, Karen Channell.
The conference also had raffle tickets with door prizes and all the proceeds went toward Montgomery Area Council on Aging.
Dunn said one of the greatest parts of Lead Forward is the community’s support because, without them, the chamber couldn’t bring the event together.
“Many of the women… in the room, have been there for all 10 years — they were there when we started and have continued to be supportive throughout,” Dunn said. “Of course, as a chamber, we can't do what we do without the support of the attendees and the sponsors and everybody that goes into making the day happen.”
For 2023, Lead Forward was presented by Valley Bank. Additionally, the gold sponsor of the event was Russell Medical; the t-shirt sponsor was Tallapoosa County Commission District 2 Steve Robinson; the Women of the Year sponsor was Constellation, Inc.; the keynote speaker sponsor was State Farm Insurance, Karen Channell; the professional headshot sponsor was Lake Martin Dock Company and the bag sponsor was Main Street Title and Closing Co.
Lead Forward was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31 at Central Alabama Community College’s Betty Carol Graham Technology with a free luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.