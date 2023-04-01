lead forward
Abigail Murphy / The Outlook Former President of Central Alabama Nursing Services Inc. Dottie Blair was the keynote speaker for this year's Lead Forward.

On the last day of Women’s History Month, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce celebrated local women through its 10th annual Lead Forward Women’s Conference and Business Expo.

