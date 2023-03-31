From plays to concerts, one woman has worked to bring the performing arts scene to Alexander City.
At the 10th annual Lead Forward Women's Conference and Business Expo, former Woman of the Year Dr. Chanté Ruffin announced Mary Wood Perry to be this year’s Woman of the Year. Janet Palmer with Constellation Inc. then presented the award to Perry.
“This is amazing,” Perry said, accepting her award. “About 42 years ago my mother, Elsie Wood, was named First Lady of Alexander City and she was quite a lady. I just feel like I have been honored so much with this. I’m just speechless.”
Perry is the president of Alexander City Arts Council as well as works with Alexander City Theater II (ACT II). Perry said her dream is to see a cultural and performing arts center in the city.
“I look out and see so many beautiful, successful, talented women and I think my advice is always follow your dream,” Perry said. “It will never fail you if you work in something you are passionate about whether it's volunteer or actual work.”
The Alexander City Chamber accepted nominations for the Woman of the Year starting in February. Dr. Ruffin said Perry was endorsed by almost 40 letters from community members.
“What struck one nominee about her was, ‘she does not look for accolades. She is a true volunteer who is passionate about what she does,’” Dr. Ruffin read. “‘She will do everything within her power to make sure the job that she signed up for gets done.’”
Prior to the Woman of the Year announcement, former President of Central Alabama Nursing Services Inc. Dottie Blair presented as the keynote speaker. Blair’s career beginnings were in a studio apartment in Montgomery, where she would walk to work at the Alabama Division of Labor.
However, through knowing her worth, asking for what she wants and always looking for opportunities, Blair was able to work in multiple industries and later become a consultant. After years in the professional world, she negotiated her way into becoming a small business owner.
Blair explained she proposed to the former owner of Central Alabama Nursing Services Inc. that she will take over his position if she could be president of the company, have a reasonably large salary and buy him out over the course of three years. He then agreed.
“I don’t want to leave you today thinking I have spent my life using sound judgment and making right decisions. That is so, so not true. That’s actually laughable,” she said. “But I do hope by sharing some of my positive experiences with you today that you will become more intentional and do some of those things that I have talked about — so that you can have a fulfilling life, a fulfilling career, a fulfilling retirement.”
Lead Forward Women's Conference and Business Expo was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31 at Central Alabama Community College’s Betty Carol Graham Technology.