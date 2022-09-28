Dadeville City Council meeting Sept. 28
Buy Now

Dadeville police Chief Jonathan Floyd requested the Dadeville City Council create a salary scale Tuesday as a measure to address a police staffing shortage. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

There will soon be fewer police officers patrolling the streets of Dadeville, according to the city’s police chief.

Dadeville City Council meeting Sept. 28
Buy Now

Dadeville leaders shared their reactions to the resignations, which sparked debate among council members over the best course of action.  
Dadeville City Council meeting Sept. 28
Buy Now

Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson said Dadeville's police call volume played a factor in the pay raise, and wanted to know the average daily calls the city's police officers encounter. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you