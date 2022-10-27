In a split vote of approval — with three council members voting “yes” and two abstaining — the Dadeville City Council authorized Dadeville police Chief Jonathan Floyd to determine compensation for his department’s police officers to help combat an ongoing staff shortage.
The authorizationfollows a debate over approving a 50 cent pay raise that Floyd proposed to council members in September after several departures from the city’s police last month. According to Floyd, the aftermath has left five vacancies in his department.
“I'm just coming to you [council members] asking for help. Please help me come up with some solutions,” Floyd said as he addressedcity leaders during a regularly scheduled meeting on October 25.
Floyd specifically requested a raisefor police officers with five years of experience or greater, explaining that the pay would help retain his remaining police force as well as bolster the department’s recruitment.
“It is not aiming for one specific person, but is to help attract someone with experience,” he said.
According to Floyd, the compensation increase would only currently benefit two police officers serving within his department, but Floyd supported the raise more so for the policy’s long-term benefits, which he hopes attracts experienced officers to Dadeville's police force.
City attorney Chad Harrison advised city leaders to provide Floyd with discretion to adjust police officer pay temporarily, describing the staff shortage as an urgent issue requiring a solution.
“It would be my understanding that you [the council members] will be doing this as a temporary discretion to the police chief in order to attract new officers. We are in difficult times with hiring police officers throughout communities, and we are definitely in different times than we have been historically,” Harrison said.
Harrison recommended providing Floyd this power until the city leaders can adjust salary scales as a long-term reform.
“The motion will temporarily give [Floyd] the authority to hire and bump-up the pay of police officers until he can get the police force fully-manned again,” Harrison said.
Councilman Tony Wolfe motioned the approval of the resolution, withCouncilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson seconding the proposal.
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell also voted in support of the policy change as well, withCouncilman Terry Greer and CouncilmanDarryl Heard abstaining.Greer stated in the meeting that he had concerns about the policy implementation for former department officers returning and whether they would qualify for the pay raise. Heard also explained that he felt that the issue should be addressed jointly between the city and the police department.
