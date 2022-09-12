As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we are reflecting on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past.
In the days following September 11, 2001, Alexander City residents united with fellow Americans in solidarity as the nation reeled from the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history. With this past Sunday marking the 21st anniversary of the day’s events, we highlight the bravery and resolve of local residents in the tragedy's aftermath.
A shocked nation
Those living in Alexander City learned in horror either from television or the radio that Tuesday, September 11, 2001 would become a dark day in American history when two jet-liners crashed into the World Trade Center in a deliberate terrorist attack.
Four planes in total were hijacked as part of the plot, with one hitting the Pentagon and another crashing in a field in Pennsylvania. Following the attacks, local leaders and residents expressed their reactions and disbelief.
Spirits still strong
Alexander City residents held their heads high even amid national grieving and suffering in the days following September 11. Locals passed out American flags as an act of patriotism during a football game on Thursday, September 14, 2001, just two days after the attacks.
Citizens proudly displayed the stars and stripes during a football match-up between Alexander City Middle School and Auburn.
‘For God so loved the world’
Alexander City residents also joined in support of fellow Americans at the pulpit. Following the tragedy, over 200 locals poured into the First Baptist Church to pray for the victims, their families and the nation at large.
Dr. Gerald Hallmark, the church’s pastor at the time, called for unity and faith during the crisis in the days following the tragedy.
Hallmark reassured his congregation during the prayer service with the Bible verse John 3:16, which said “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Together as one
The attacks on September 11, 2001 united Americans of all faiths, religions and denominations. That was apparent in Alexander City as well during candlelight vigil at the First United Methodist Church. At a ceremony on Friday, September 15, 2001, Alexander City neighbors lit candles during a remembrance vigil.
That unity soon exceeded the church when Alexander City firefighters also raised an enormous flag that same day for fellow firefighters who lost their lives in New York City.
City businesses decorated downtown with red, white and blue bows.
