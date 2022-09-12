Today in history.jpg
Larry Tuggle and his wife, Dede, (center) were among locals that honored victims of the attacks during a candlelight vigil over two decades ago. 

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we are reflecting on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past. 

The Outlook’s coverage of the attacks on Sept. 12, 2001. 
Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard member Al Tapley also conducted a special ceremony honoring the victims of the attack during a football match-up between Alexander City Middle School and Auburn. 
Alexander City firefighters hung a large flag following to attacks which saluted their fellow first responders that died. 
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

