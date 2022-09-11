Connor Smith still remembers where he was on September 11, 2001. The Roanoke, Alabama-native formed his first memories of the day while at school.
A five year-old at the time, his entire school entered into a lockdown. The confused kindergartner waited in his classroom, unware that nearly a 1,000 miles away, two jet-liners had crashed into the World Trade Center in a deliberate terrorist attack on the United States.
“All of a sudden, we went into a lockdown, and I didn't really understand at the time, but I just knew that something was wrong,” Smith said.
Smiths’ parents weren't far as both worked as teachers. His mother served as a special education instructor, but during the attacks had been absent from the classroom as she had given birth to Smith’s brother just two weeks earlier on August 30.
Smith’s mother arrived at his elementary school even while on maternity leave and drove him home early. The young boy soon learned the reason for his school increasing security that day as he watched the Twin Towers collapse live on television.
“My mom sat me in front of the T.V., and I saw smoke coming from the towers and then the towers started to fall,” he said.
In the years following, Smith recalls his history teachers discussing the tragedy every anniversary as a solemn reminder of the 2,977 people that died.
“After that, the whole school every year had something about 9/11 in the history classes every year so we would never forget about what happened on that day,” he said.
Now 22 years later, Smith helps school children born after the attacks understand the legacy of the events. Smith ultimately followed in his parents’ footsteps and teaches American history at Benjamin Russell High School.
“That's pretty much my life, teaching. It's a passion of mine to really help kids, and not just learn about history or sports but learn about life,”
As one of Alexander City’s youngest eyewitnesses to the day’s events, Smith shares his memories with his 11th grade students while also providing historical context.
“It is so crazy to me to think that I lived through something that I'm now having to teach,” Smith said. “It still blows my mind today that none of these kids were alive during that time which is why I try to teach them everyday that history is always happening.”
Smith’s curriculum spans two centuries of American history, from the Civil War through modern history, including the September 11, 2001 attacks. When discussing the attacks, Smith often references other events in American history such as the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in order to build a larger historical reference for students.
Smith also highlights the strength of American unity during tragedies, including in the wake of both the September 11 attacks and other national crises throughout history.
“It also shows that every time a tragedy happens, most Americans will put aside their differences, and come together for one common goal,” he said. “I try to get them to understand that at some point in time, something's gonna become bigger than yourself and that we are all in this together.”