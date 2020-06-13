For the third day in a row, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.
As of 10:45 a.m. Saturday, there are cumulatively 24,221 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 888 new cases since 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. This is an increase of more than 4,000 new cases in the last three days.
Additionally, here are 380 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 6,733 new confirmed cases with 88,468 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added six new cases, now at 461 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 33 new cases and 901 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases, now at 45 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 99 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's case count increased by 17, now at 502 confirmed cases with nine COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 162 new cases of 1,795 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 292,872 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 369 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,709 in Elmore County and 3,393 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 768 deaths due to COVID-19 and five probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,241 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 672 patients in intensive care units and 395 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,670 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,184 employees and 1,995 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|obile
|2660
|27417
|129
|Montgomery
|2644
|14688
|68
|Jefferson
|2410
|50110
|117
|Tuscaloosa
|1239
|15998
|25
|Marshall
|849
|6949
|9
|Franklin
|709
|2988
|10
|Lee
|661
|8190
|35
|Shelby
|615
|12287
|20
|Morgan
|553
|6247
|2
|Walker
|540
|5310
|6
|Butler
|517
|2081
|25
|Elmore
|502
|4709
|9
|Madison
|472
|19954
|5
|Tallapoosa
|461
|3393
|66
|Dallas
|447
|3047
|6
|Chambers
|438
|2104
|26
|Lowndes
|365
|1070
|14
|Baldwin
|361
|10359
|9
|Autauga
|331
|3080
|6
|DeKalb
|311
|3013
|5
|Pike
|307
|2399
|2
|Etowah
|301
|6381
|12
|Houston
|293
|4735
|5
|Russell
|279
|2258
|0
|Bullock
|276
|876
|8
|Coffee
|274
|2301
|1
|Sumter
|260
|1175
|11
|Cullman
|250
|4522
|1
|Colbert
|249
|3441
|5
|Lauderdale
|230
|5003
|3
|Barbour
|226
|1123
|1
|Hale
|226
|1680
|14
|Wilcox
|216
|892
|8
|Marengo
|206
|2058
|9
|Limestone
|197
|2987
|0
|Calhoun
|190
|5229
|3
|Clarke
|179
|1681
|3
|Dale
|171
|1670
|0
|Choctaw
|167
|573
|11
|St. Clair
|167
|4644
|2
|Talladega
|153
|4044
|5
|Pickens
|140
|1251
|6
|Randolph
|138
|1129
|8
|Marion
|134
|1496
|12
|Chilton
|128
|1888
|2
|Jackson
|123
|2866
|3
|Macon
|122
|1045
|6
|Greene
|119
|655
|5
|Monroe
|117
|1213
|2
|Covington
|116
|1562
|1
|Winston
|115
|1604
|1
|Crenshaw
|107
|948
|3
|Blount
|102
|2206
|1
|Bibb
|100
|1680
|1
|Escambia
|99
|1579
|3
|Henry
|99
|779
|2
|Washington
|86
|837
|6
|Conecuh
|83
|607
|1
|Perry
|68
|1112
|0
|Lawrence
|63
|966
|0
|Cherokee
|47
|1072
|5
|Geneva
|46
|819
|0
|Coosa
|45
|369
|1
|Fayette
|37
|842
|0
|Lamar
|35
|680
|0
|Clay
|30
|579
|2
|Cleburne
|20
|422
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A