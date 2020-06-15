adph mon

Alabama has seen thousands of new COVID-19 cases in just a matter of a few days and in the last 24 hours, over 600 more have been confirmed.

As of noon Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting cumulatively 25,892 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 657 new cases in the last day. 

Additionally, there are 380 probable cases in the state. 

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 7,555 new confirmed cases with 88,767 tests given. 

Tallapoosa County added six new cases, now at 473 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.

ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 45 new cases and 1,066 tested in the last two weeks. 

Coosa County is still at 46 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 97 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH. 

Elmore County's saw another double-digit increase, now at 547 confirmed cases, an increase of 19 in the last day. Elmore County has nine COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 178 new cases of 1,745 tested in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 302,294 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 378 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,774 in Elmore County and 3,557 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 769 deaths due to COVID-19 and five probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 2,259 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

Since March 13, there have been 676 patients in intensive care units and 395 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,697 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,194 employees and 2,011 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day.

Here is the latest information for each county as of noon Monday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):

Montgomery28711534368
Mobile272328147129
Jefferson253751383117
Tuscaloosa13421647225
Marshall89671039
Franklin730305510
Lee710855035
Shelby6551266720
Morgan63866852
Walker57854396
Madison566207065
Elmore54748429
Butler541215625
Dallas50332266
Tallapoosa473355766
Chambers461226926
Lowndes393111314
Baldwin368106529
Autauga36432006
Pike33425062
Etowah330652712
DeKalb32230845
Houston31548865
Bullock3058988
Russell29824040
Coffee29024201
Cullman27346261
Colbert26535225
Sumter263120211
Lauderdale24951783
Barbour23711711
Hale235172215
Limestone22630860
Wilcox2239288
Marengo22121359
Calhoun19652903
Clarke19117233
Dale17817340
Choctaw17559911
St. Clair17347572
Covington17117141
Talladega16341355
Marion142154812
Pickens14112886
Randolph14111558
Monroe13612972
Chilton13519162
Greene1326745
Winston12716451
Macon12610746
Jackson12229143
Blount11422631
Crenshaw1129843
Bibb10817201
Henry1088042
Escambia10716303
Conecuh1006421
Washington878676
Perry7511610
Lawrence659940
Cherokee5110975
Coosa463781
Geneva468460
Fayette458640
Lamar457010
Clay305902
Cleburne224301
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A

Tags