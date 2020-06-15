Alabama has seen thousands of new COVID-19 cases in just a matter of a few days and in the last 24 hours, over 600 more have been confirmed.
As of noon Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting cumulatively 25,892 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 657 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 380 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 7,555 new confirmed cases with 88,767 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added six new cases, now at 473 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 45 new cases and 1,066 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 46 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 97 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's saw another double-digit increase, now at 547 confirmed cases, an increase of 19 in the last day. Elmore County has nine COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 178 new cases of 1,745 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 302,294 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 378 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,774 in Elmore County and 3,557 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 769 deaths due to COVID-19 and five probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,259 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 676 patients in intensive care units and 395 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,697 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,194 employees and 2,011 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of noon Monday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|2871
|15343
|68
|Mobile
|2723
|28147
|129
|Jefferson
|2537
|51383
|117
|Tuscaloosa
|1342
|16472
|25
|Marshall
|896
|7103
|9
|Franklin
|730
|3055
|10
|Lee
|710
|8550
|35
|Shelby
|655
|12667
|20
|Morgan
|638
|6685
|2
|Walker
|578
|5439
|6
|Madison
|566
|20706
|5
|Elmore
|547
|4842
|9
|Butler
|541
|2156
|25
|Dallas
|503
|3226
|6
|Tallapoosa
|473
|3557
|66
|Chambers
|461
|2269
|26
|Lowndes
|393
|1113
|14
|Baldwin
|368
|10652
|9
|Autauga
|364
|3200
|6
|Pike
|334
|2506
|2
|Etowah
|330
|6527
|12
|DeKalb
|322
|3084
|5
|Houston
|315
|4886
|5
|Bullock
|305
|898
|8
|Russell
|298
|2404
|0
|Coffee
|290
|2420
|1
|Cullman
|273
|4626
|1
|Colbert
|265
|3522
|5
|Sumter
|263
|1202
|11
|Lauderdale
|249
|5178
|3
|Barbour
|237
|1171
|1
|Hale
|235
|1722
|15
|Limestone
|226
|3086
|0
|Wilcox
|223
|928
|8
|Marengo
|221
|2135
|9
|Calhoun
|196
|5290
|3
|Clarke
|191
|1723
|3
|Dale
|178
|1734
|0
|Choctaw
|175
|599
|11
|St. Clair
|173
|4757
|2
|Covington
|171
|1714
|1
|Talladega
|163
|4135
|5
|Marion
|142
|1548
|12
|Pickens
|141
|1288
|6
|Randolph
|141
|1155
|8
|Monroe
|136
|1297
|2
|Chilton
|135
|1916
|2
|Greene
|132
|674
|5
|Winston
|127
|1645
|1
|Macon
|126
|1074
|6
|Jackson
|122
|2914
|3
|Blount
|114
|2263
|1
|Crenshaw
|112
|984
|3
|Bibb
|108
|1720
|1
|Henry
|108
|804
|2
|Escambia
|107
|1630
|3
|Conecuh
|100
|642
|1
|Washington
|87
|867
|6
|Perry
|75
|1161
|0
|Lawrence
|65
|994
|0
|Cherokee
|51
|1097
|5
|Coosa
|46
|378
|1
|Geneva
|46
|846
|0
|Fayette
|45
|864
|0
|Lamar
|45
|701
|0
|Clay
|30
|590
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|430
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A