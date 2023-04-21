All Dadeville shooting mugshots
Buy Now

Six arrests have occurred since Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night in Dadeville, leaving four dead and 32 wounded.

Run down of arrests made in the April 2023 mass shooting. View all our coverage on the incident here.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you