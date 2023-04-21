Six arrests have occurred since Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night in Dadeville, leaving four dead and 32 wounded.
At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee were initially arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder, according to a press conference on the steps of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Then at approximately 2:30 p.m Wednesday, law enforcement also arrested and formally charged Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn with four counts of reckless murder.
Law enforcement arrested three additional individuals in relation to the shooting Thursday, bringing the total number charged to a combined six suspects.
At around noon Thursday, both Johnny Letron Brown, 20, and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, were arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the Dadeville mass shooting on Sunday night, according to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
5th Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest announced Thursday evening an additional arrest had been made of a 15-year-old male juvenile.. Like the other five who have been arrested so far, the 15-year-old, of Tuskegee, has been charged with four counts of reckless murder, Segrest said, and he is being held at a juvenile facility with no bond.
He cannot release the juvenile's name due to his age; Segrest said the threshold for being able to release the name is 16. In regards to if there will be more arrests coming in connection with the shooting, Segrest said likely not.
"There are no more anticipated arrests coming, but the investigation is still ongoing," Segrest said Thursday.
Court dates for Hill as well as Johnny and Willie Brown are currently scheduled for May 23 at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, according to court records.
Tallapoosa County District Judge Kim Taylor is assigned as the presiding judge in the three cases.
All six individuals were charged after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville.
According to Alabama law, reckless murder is defined as a murder “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he/she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself/herself, and thereby causes the death of another person,” reads alabama.gov’s website.
ALEA public liaison Jeremy Burkett said this is still the early stages and they appreciate the community's support, and they will need more going forward. Burkett urged for those who were at the venue the night of the shooting and have not yet come forward to do so.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"We need you to come forward for these families and these victims," he said.
He said law enforcement is ultimately concerned about pursuing justice above all else.
"This is Alabama, and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we are going to put you in jail," he said.
The shooting initially occurred around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, according to officials, at Mahogany Masterpiece in downtown Dadeville. Jeremy Burkett, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) public affairs coordinator, said the shooting took place at a birthday party and it remains an ongoing investigation.
According to the ALEA, the incident resulted in four fatalities and 32 other wounded in the shooting; injuries included anyone that had medical treatment. That could range from a small medical treatment all the way to a critical medical condition.
The Outlook has confirmed the deaths of Dadeville High School seniors Phil Dowdell and KeKe Smith, Dadeville graduate Corbin Holston and Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Collins. The Record continues to search for the identities of all 32 wounded.
Dadeville police chief Johnathan Floyd asked for the community to be patient throughout this process because they have one opportunity to get this right. He said the Dadeville Police Department will do everything they can to ensure a successful prosecution.
"We have one chance to get this right. As the police chief, we owe it to every person affected to make sure we are very methodical," he said.
Mike Segrest for District Attorney in the 5th Judicial Circuit said this is still just the beginning, and the four counts are only accounting for the four reported deaths. More charges are likely to come.
"I know there has been some frustration among our community about the lack of information, but this is a very complicated case," he said. "There will be pending charges. We have got a lot more victims."
After the press conference Wednesday, Segrest told The Outlook he knows of at least two still in critical condition but said due to the age of the victims, most of whom were juveniles, law enforcement is not releasing their names at this time.