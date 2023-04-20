Court records are revealing additional information about the Dadeville mass shooting suspects.
Law enforcement arrested five suspects earlier this week in connection with the April 15 mass shooting, which resulted in four deaths and 32 injuries during a birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece.
The suspects include: Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee and Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee.
All five suspects were formally charged with four counts of reckless murder, but according to criminal complaints, three suspects —Hill, Johnny and Willie Brown — all discharged firearms into a crowd on April 15 at approximately 10:34 p.m.
Records state their actions created a grave risk of death and expressed extreme indifference to human life, and that Hill and Willie Brown specifically caused the death of Keke Nichole Smith, a Dadeville High School senior.
