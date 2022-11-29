Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties were placed in an increased severe weather risk.
The National Weather Service has now issued a slight risk, a level two out of five risk category. Monday afternoon, the area was issued only a marginal risk, a level one out of five risk category.
With the slight risk, the listed counties are expected to have winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail and possible tornadoes from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, said the storm is expected to increase eastward, and they will have storm shelters open for the area as a precautionary measure.
“Please have multiple reliable ways to receive your weather information and have a plan,” Moran said in an email announcement.
The Dadeville Courthouse will be open at 8 p.m. as a shelter with it closing after the threat has passed. Daviston’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Safe Room will be open as well as the New Site Fire Department’s basement.
Moran urged residents to ensure they have a reliable way of receiving tornado warnings, such as NOAA weather radio. Another popular and reliable way of receiving emergency information is through wireless emergency alerts (WEA) being enabled on cell phones. WEA sends loud notifications in the event of a tornado warning being issued in the area.
Tallapoosa County EMA also offers emergency alerts powered by EverBridge. Residents can sign up to receive alerts on tornado watches and warnings via phone call to your home phone or cell phone, text messages or email.
For questions about the Tallapoosa County's Mass Notification System, call Tallapoosa EMA at 256-825-1078.
