Nov 29 severe weather

The threat for severe weather increases throughout the evening and into early morning in Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties were placed in an increased severe weather risk.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you