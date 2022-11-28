Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties are at marginal risk for severe weather later this week, including possible quarter-size hail and high winds, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency released a statement Monday morning advising citizens to be aware of the potential threat for severe storms. The NWS forecasts show hazardous weather entering Central Alabama as early as Tuesday night.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, said the pending severe weather only poses a marginal risk to the tri-county area, labeling the storm’s potential risk at one out of five on the agency’s severe thunderstorm scale.
Under these conditions, severe weather is less likely to occur but cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms will occur at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday and are expected to continue into Wednesday morning.
Moran encouraged the public to have a weather plan, and multiple methods to receive weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio. Another popular method for receiving emergency alerts is enabling wireless emergency alerts (WEA) on your cell phone. WEA notifications will sound loudly for tornado warnings issued in your area.
