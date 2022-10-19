In the past, predators would go to certain locations to lure kids. Now the internet is the latest frontier.
This Tuesday, Special Agent William J. Hough with Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation returned to Radney Elementary School for a second round of Internet Safety Seminars. Hough is on the Special Victims Unit for internet crimes against children with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Previously, Hough came to Radney to teach students and parents about internet safety last August. This time he focused more heavily on social media apps and ways parents can help protect their child from online predators.
Apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, Discord and many others, do have age restrictions. However, Hough noted it’s easy to check a box claiming your 18, or whatever the age limit may be.
“There are no checks and balances,” Hough said. “The only check and balance is [that] she gets online. It says, ‘What's your age?’ She can put down anything she wants; it doesn’t matter. And you're online, and you type in whatever you want.”
Hough explained some of the ways predators can attack kids online is by slowly becoming part of their friend group. It can start with a simple follow, then small talking, then playing games online until trust is formed.
He said this can later lead to kidnapping, blackmailing or sex trafficking, and issues around online predators have seen a serious increase since the pandemic.
“Somebody's watching. You have an IP address, which means you're not anonymous,” Hough said. “Everybody believes there's this anonymity on cyberspace. There's not.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hough said photos people upload or things people look up are being placed on a server and can be traced back to an IP address, which also reveals a location. So, the things people do on the internet are identifiable and do last, he said.
“You can lose your scholarships. You can lose your jobs. You can get kicked out of college,” Hough said. “I've known students who had scholarships to ASU to Alabama, to Auburn, to Penn State who've lost their scholarships by things they posted when they were younger.”
Hough said the first thing parents can do to help their kids is warn them about the dangers of online and possible consequences.
The second thing is to monitor what kids are doing online. For the seminar, Hough had internet contracts available that laid out what information a child cannot put online and the consequences for breaking the contract.
Hough said the contracts are a two-way street — both parents and kids have to hold up their end of the bargain and there has to be a layer of trust. However, another option, or added component, are apps that aid parents in monitoring their child.
He said it’s up to the parents to do their research for what would work best for them but some out there are Bark, Life 360 and word-related programs.
“We want to stop the kids from sending the photos as well as the bad guy sending the kids photos,” Hough said. “We can always catch the bad guys and the kids' photos, but once that child sends their photo out, it's there forever. As far as I'm concerned, that child is going to be manipulated each and every time it’s looked at.”