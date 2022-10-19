digital safety course 2
Twenty five years of law enforcement work with internet related crimes, Special Agent William J. Hough returned to Radney Elementary School to educate parents and students on how to be safe online.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

In the past, predators would go to certain locations to lure kids. Now the internet is the latest frontier. 

