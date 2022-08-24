It is no secret that children are often targets for predators online.
To help combat the dangers associated with internet usage, Alabama law enforcement agencies are warning schools about new tactics perpetrators have adopted with the surge in social media.
Agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation hosted a safety course at Radney Elementary School Thursday, August 18, where they elaborated on threats children face online daily.
Principal Johanna Morgan felt compelled to arrange the seminar after she, along with other Alexander City School principals, attended a student internet safety workshop this summer. The workshop provided important information regarding potentially harmful websites students may visit.
“I wanted to ensure that our students have the necessary information to help safeguard them while online,” Morgan said. “This whole process, speaking to principals, students and parents, is about stakeholder collaboration and facilitating partnership among the school, home, and community to ensure the best opportunities for our students.”
Special Agent William J. Hough II led the seminar, a nearly 30-year veteran of the agency’s criminal investigation division. Hough explained to the students that for the last three decades he has prosecuted internet crimes against children.
“I get online every day and I find people who want to hurt young people. Everything you learn here today can affect you for the rest of your life. Every single choice you make has a consequence,” he said.
Hough urged caution on the internet, specifically for children using social media apps and online video games, explaining that sexual predators often prowl these platforms for victims. According to Hough, sexual predators increasingly leverage the anonymity of the internet to target children online
The veteran criminal investigator belabored that point with the fact he has employed over 27 fake online personas in his pursuit to catch perpetrators, including accounts with fake names and pictures.
“Every site that you go on, you don't know who you're talking to and that is the problem,” he said.
Hough then polled the school’s 5th and 6th grade classes about their social media habits, including their favorite online platforms.
Among both genders, social media apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, Discord and Tik Tok ranked the most popular. Many students also admitted playing video games online with common games including Roblox, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Among Us.
Unlike a game, however, Hough noted there is real danger online when children expose personal information to strangers online.
“This is not a video game. You can’t hit restart. You think it’s okay to play because they seem cool, but it's not because some of these guys pretend to be someone they’re not, Hough said. “You’re going to meet somebody online, and they will want to harm you.”
Hough concluded the safety seminar requesting students sign a contract, pledging to remain vigilant while online.
“I want to challenge each and every one of you to make a commitment to your friends, your teachers and your parents that your goal is to be a good student and to follow the rules,” he said. “I want you to make a commitment that if somebody asks you for an inappropriate picture that you will not do it, and if somebody wants personal information, you are not going to send it.”
In October, parents at Radney Elementary will have the opportunity to attend a similar training from Special Agent Hough.