It’s not uncommon to spot stray animals wandering parts of Coosa County.
Irresponsible owners will leave their pets on the roadside and the animals will wait for their owner to return, but they rarely do.
Janet Gogan, one of the shelter volunteers, said she has spent years feeding these unwanted pets. Her husband, Gordon, noted they keep a bag of kibble in their car to feed the animals they find along the way.
While they do what they can, they can’t help all of them.
Dennis Hill, director of the shelter, said an animal shelter is something the area has been in desperate need of. By Alabama law, each county is required to have an animal shelter, but there are some counties that don’t. Until recently, Coosa County was one of them.
“Last summer was the conception of the idea of trying to get an animal shelter going,” Dennis said. “The animal shelter has actually been an entity since April.”
They are set to officially open on Dec. 3 as a no kill shelter. The shelter will be located in the former volunteer fire department building in Stewartville.
Building the shelter through volunteers
With their building being unused for the past 20 years, a large part of getting the shelter ready has gone into renovation work. Dennis said they have done roofing and demolition work in the bathroom. This week they focused on plumbing and electrical work.
Gordon, like his wife, is also a volunteer for the shelter. He said he has spent most of his time helping with renovation projects along with another volunteer, J.M. Cobb.
The last week of November, volunteers will also begin painting the rooms. Dennis said he would love for people to come out for that and also come volunteer once the shelter opens.
“We certainly need volunteers to help on a daily basis,” he said. “They can come in once a week or once a month or every day, if they wanted to, and help us clean kennels and feed and water dogs.”
Janet added people don’t have to volunteer for a long amount of time. Just two to three hours can go a long way in creating “a safe haven for our fur babies,” she said.
The other side of getting ready is gathering donations. Debbie Hill, communications director for the shelter, said a couple of weeks from now they will be accepting blankets and water bottles.
Debbie said people can message the Coosa County Animal Shelter Facebook page for donated items. The Facebook page also has a post for monetary donations and locals can spot donation jars in businesses across the county.
The shelter is a 501c3 nonprofit organization so donations are tax deductible.
Funding the shelter
Dennis said this shelter wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the wider community and the county commission.
“We wanted to make sure that we got the backing of the commissioners in the county first,” he said, explaining why it took until April for the shelter to become an entity. “If we didn't get the backing of the commissioners, it was going to be a no-go.”
According to a press release, the Coosa County Commission voted to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to aid in starting up the shelter.
“Coosa County has a duty to care for these creatures who do not have a voice,” said Coosa County Commissioner Randall Dunham. “It’s an honor to be able to use some of our ARPA funding to assist in the Coosa County Animal Shelter’s efforts to house, care for and rehome animals in need of help.”
Roughly $30,000 was allocated to start up the project. Dennis said the shelter has also done two fundraisers and has been accepting additional donations from individuals and entities.
Their original goal was to raise $70,000 to cover renovation costs and two years of operations. However, Dennis said through the generosity of the community and donors they have been able to raise $80,000.
“We've been very fortunate that the three townships in Coosa County — which are Kellington, Goodwater and Rockford — each one of the townships donated $5,000,” he said.
Services the shelter will provide
Once the shelter is open, they will house 20 to 25 animals and host a foster home program. Through donation, the shelter dogs will also have 10 outdoor kennels for daytime use.
The shelter will offer discounts for spay and neutering through partnering with the Spay and Neuter Clinic of Alabama and Feral Dogs of Avondale Mills. Dennis noted this will go a long way aiding the overpopulation problem.
Additionally, Coosa County’s Animal Shelter will provide educational programs about pet responsibility for students of the local school systems and be able to volunteer for community service hours.
Dennis said Sheriff Howell has recently assigned two litter abatement officers to the duty of animal control. The shelter plans to provide assistance with that as well, he said.
“The citizens, our county commissioners and City Council realize there is a problem and it's time to do something about it,” Dennis said. “We just got good timing on it.”