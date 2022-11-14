coosa county animal shelter

Members of Coosa County are transforming the old Stewartville volunteer fire department into a new animal shelter.

 Submitted / The Outlook

It’s not uncommon to spot stray animals wandering parts of Coosa County.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you