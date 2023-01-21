With less than two weeks away, the Coosa County Animal Shelter has plans ready to go for their grand opening.
On Jan. 28 the Coosa County Animal Shelter will have their doors open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are planning to have a chili lunch and an art auction through partnering with Artists Association of Central Alabama.
Janet Gogan, foster homes coordinator for the shelter, is also part of the Artists Association of Central Alabama, which is how these two organizations came together.
June Dean, president of Artists Association of Central Alabama, said this event also allows the two nonprofits to support one another, and all of the proceeds from the auction will go straight to the shelter.
“All of the artists painted with their own paint, their own everything, framed it and made the donation to the shelter,” Dean said.
There’s a variety of mediums from pencil to watercolor. She said most people kept with an animal theme, but there are some artworks focused on landscapes and flower arrangements.
Gogan explained they will start posting photos of the auction items in the coming weeks on the Coosa County Animal Shelter Facebook page.
“[During the opening] I’m going to have a pad under each picture and the beginning bid is going to be five to 10 dollars,” Gogan said. “And then people just write on there what people want to bid for, for each piece.”
Gogan said some pieces may start off with a higher bid on the pad since people can start placing bids on their Facebook posts.
The winners of the auctions will be announced at the end of the opening. If the winners are not present, Gogan said they will coordinate with them for pick-ups. They also will be raffling off other items and the shelter’s t-shirts will be for sale as well.
Debbie Hill, communications director for the shelter, said they are excited for the opening, but they still have some work to be done.
“We have to get touch up painting done. We still have to get refrigerators in place. We still have to get kennel fronts on the kennels outside and starting this coming Monday (Jan. 23), we'll be ready to start taking donations of any kind,” she said. “Dog food, cat food, cat litter, papers, blankets, whatever.”
With the grand opening on January 28, she said they will begin taking animals on Monday, Jan. 30. Hill said they cannot take sick animals because they do not have hospital supplies, but strays people find on the side of the road they will gladly take in.
The other opportunity at the opening is their volunteer coordinator will be there, and people can sign up to volunteer at the shelter. Hill said there are plenty of volunteer opportunities from walking dogs to helping clean.
As the foster home coordinator, Gogan said those interested in volunteering for that side of things are also needed.
“It’s not an adoption. You're just volunteering to love the dog and feed it,” she said. “Once the dog gets out of this environment here — because I have been a foster [and] I got two at the house right now. They start to act differently and then their little personality starts to come out.”
Both Hill and Gogan said the opening is a great opportunity for those in the area to see what the shelter is all about and, for those interested, to sign up to volunteer.
For more updates on the opening and the shelter’s progress, individuals can visit the Coosa County Animal Shelter Facebook page.