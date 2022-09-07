The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) knows how to share their love for Tallapoosa County. So much so that Alabama leaders honored the association last week with an award.
The Alabama Tourism Department selected the Alexander City non-profit as Tourism Organization of the Year, the second accolade the organization has received since launching in 2019.
The state agency announced the award during Alabama’s annual Governor's Conference on Tourism that spanned from August 27-30. Hosted in Auburn this year, tourism organizations from across the state attended the conference.
Executive Director Brandy Hastings described the nomination as a pleasant surprise given that LMTA launched three years ago.
“When I received the confirmation on it, I just had to make sure it was real because it was so exciting. We were going up against organizations across the whole state, a lot with bigger destinations and that have more funds,” Hastings said. “To be so young, and have come so far in such a short time, that was really just powerful and an honor to be chosen.”
State leaders touted LMTA for the organization’s efforts in increasing tourism around Lake Martin despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically reduced travel over the last two years.
“In three years, despite the pandemic, The Lake Martin Tourism Association has increased visitation and lodging collections and established new assets, like the Lake Martin Hiking Challenge, showcasing the abundant natural resources of the area,” the conference’s award announcement reads. “These efforts have helped position Lake Martin as a year-round destination where tranquility and relaxation are always on the menu.”
With the organization still in its infancy, Hastings noted that she and her staff contended with a changed world overnight. The pandemic initially devastated the American tourism industry, with travel completely halting in many cities and states.
“We started that ball rolling and then all of a sudden a lot of destinations around the world experienced huge downturns and they were hit really hard,” Hastings said. “They were shutting hotels down, and they were experiencing huge drops in visitation, and it was understandable as it was a time of uncertainty in the world.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Even so, the organization has been impactful in driving visitors to the area despite the pandemic. In fact, Alexander City tourism and lodging tax collections reached an all-time record in 2020.
“The pieces were set in motion for us to start growing as an organization so we didn't stop. We didn't let up momentum. We took a big chance and doubled down with our marketing,” she said.
The organization charted ahead that year and launched a website, newsletter and several marketing campaigns.
Hastings and her staff also noticed a surge in outdoor recreation as Amercians quarantined from COVID-19. Based on this trend, the organization advertised Lake Martin's vast natural resources and outdoor venues, with the organization specifically spurring the Lake Martin Hiking Challenge.
“Our destination really lent itself to social distancing. We had a lot of new people visit who maybe weren't outdoors people before, but they came and they experienced our destination,” Hastings said.
Even as international travel returns, Hastings added that the tourism industry remains strong in Tallapoosa County.
“In 2021, we saw another record year and this year, we are already pacing ahead to have another,” she said.
LMTA President Ed Collari has been instrumental in the organization’s growth, with Collari helping found the association alongside several other city and state partners. Collari stressed tourism marketing as an important economic driver for Lake Martin, with taxes and revenue from the industry supporting investments in local businesses and residents.
“The lake is the economic engine of our area. We're getting all these [people] that may not live in our community, but spend an awful lot of time here,”Collari said. “Making them aware of all the wonderful things that we have in Alexander City is critically important because that supports residents whose job it may be to work at one of our restaurants or who may have a plumbing business or landscaping business, and all the various entities that are supported by the tourism dollars.”