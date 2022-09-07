The Lake Martin Tourism Association
Buy Now

Members of the The Lake Martin Tourism Association pose with their award at the Alabama Governor's Conference on Tourism. 

(From Left to Right): Bruce Adams-Wind Creek State Park, Jodie McGirt-Lake Martin Machine Gun and Lake Martin Dock, Vonzell Traylor-Hampton Inn, Ed Collari-Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Brandy Hastings-Lake Martin Tourism Association, Steve Thomas-Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association and Act II, and Roger Holliday-Russell Lands

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) knows how to share their love for Tallapoosa County. So much so that Alabama leaders honored the association last week with an award. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you