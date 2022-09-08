The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) is providing the opportunity for many to advance in the workforce.
The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) knows how to share their love for Tallapoosa Coun…
A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 3:31 am
The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) is providing the opportunity for many to advance in the workforce.
The association will host free hospitality training classes this winter in response to surging tourism throughout Tallapoosa County.
According to Executive Director Brandy Hastings, the influx of travelers has skyrocketed over the past two years, with Alexander City tourism and lodging tax collections reaching an all-time record in both 2020 and 2021.
State leaders in fact honored the non-profit for contributing to the tourism surge, naming LMTA Tourism Organization of the Year during an industry conference last week.
The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) knows how to share their love for Tallapoosa Coun…
“Because as we continue to grow as a destination itself, we also want to make sure our destination has good workers and good training for them,” Hastings said.
Hastings noted that travel projections remain on par for this year as well, and as such the course will prepare residents for shifting workforce trends.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The grant-funded course will span December 12-13, and will specifically train selected lodging, including workers employed at local hotels, campgrounds and other traveling services.
“Anything that's considered lodging, and it will be pretty immersive training, because we want to find ways to provide resources for businesses and help them have everything they need for good tourism,” Hastings said.
LMTA President Ed Collari also noted the training as beneficial for more than the tourism industry, explaining that customer service transcends a variety of industries and careers.
“This free training deals with anyone that is customer facing, whether they're tourists or not. We recognize that maybe the front desk person at the Hampton Inn, or the waitress at the local Huddle House, or the person checking out customers out at Winn Dixie need to understand what our market offers,” he said. “Because a lot of times that's who the person from out of town will ask.”
Collari described area tourism as a vital economic driver, which in turns supports local community investments, including local businesses and residents.
“We want to make sure they're equipped with a good answer. So, it's an opportunity for us to train people who are already working in our community and help them deliver the best experience they can for those that they encounter on a daily basis,” he said.
Those that participate in the course will receive a certificate of completion.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.