National Teachers Appreciation Week is always held in May, but after an exceptionally challenging year, Alabamians believe educators need another special week.
The Alabama State Department of Education is honoring educators across Alabama with a special Thank Alabama Teachers Week Nov. 16-22.
Due to the unique and challenging set of circumstances teachers have experienced this year, the state chose this week to praise Alabama teachers.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation for statewide recognition.
“Alabama teachers have been thrust into a reality that none of us could have predicted, however they’ve done so with determination, strength, and perseverance,” said Ivey, who is herself a former teacher. “The mounted stresses of today’s classroom along with the new world in which we find ourselves are a heavy brunt to bear, yet we see the resilience and tenacity of our educators across the state daily. Their sacrifices are unlimited and their selflessness immeasurable, and for that, we proudly honor them.”
Individuals are encouraged to say thank you on social media by posting a story, photo, or video of a teacher in their life, and using the hashtag #ThankALTeachers.