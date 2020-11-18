The Alabama State Dept. of Education’s ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Week’ has coincided with a particularly hectic week for Alexander City teachers as Alex City Schools enters two weeks of virtual learning due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I have been very impressed with the resilience of not only Radney faculty but others throughout the school system (for) stepping up to the challenge to meet the needs of our students,” Radney Elementary principal Shannon Benefield said. “I know it’s a learning process. It’s a constantly changing scenario and situation.”
Last week, when Alex City Schools announced Wednesday it was going virtual Nov. 16 through Thanksgiving, Radney teachers and students had Thursday and Friday to do a “practice run” of the remote learning routine, which the schools had been preparing all fall in case of another outbreak. One teacher who blew it out of the water was science and math teacher Michelle Tuggle, Benefield said.
If virtual attendance is any indication, the practice run did as intended — Tuggle said she had 96 students out of just over 100 tune into her science class Monday using their Google Meet software, with another 20 popping in for virtual office hours.
Students discussed the Spacex launch and Hurricane Iota.
“The turnout has been very good,” Tuggle said. “They’re very engaged with the learning. They know better what to do and what the expectations are.”
Teachers — unless under quarantine due to exposure — remain at school, where they can use the technology and materials at hand.
“It gives us a chance to collaborate with each other as well,” Tuggle said.
Teachers spend their days alternating between video instruction and office hours, during which students complete their assignments and seek help with teachers one-on-one. Even science labs can be recreated to some extent with virtual labs, Tuggle said.
“The element that you lose, though, is that person-to-person contact,” she said. “I don’t think that virtual will ever replace face to face.”
Tuggle said she’s had students turn up to office hours just to chat.
“I keep my office hours open — that means I just open up my Google Meet link — and keep it on,” she said. “I asked if they needed help with anything and they said ‘no I just wanted to say hello.’”
Despite it being Thank Alabama Teachers Week, Tuggle thanks Radney students.
“I think the kids have done a fantastic job to show the teachers they are invested in their learning,” she said.
Benefield expressed his gratitude for the smooth transition to remote learning.
“We have been very blessed,” he said. “We have a lot of staff members that are doing a fantastic job.”