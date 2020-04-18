Officials have launched an investigation into Bill Nichols State Veterans Home just days after the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said two veterans died while having COVID-19 and at least 25 more residents were diagnosed along with numerous staff members.
State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-81) said he welcomes the investigation to find answers and will not back down until a solution is found for everyone.
“There are a million allegations,” Oliver said. “I have not been in there and have no reason to disbelieve anybody. I am getting all sorts of calls about it. I’m getting torn with complaints from there. I will not let up, neither will Sen. Tom Whatley. We will be on them. The only acceptable endstay is to know that the employees and the veterans live and work in a safe environment.”
Oliver understands the difficulties all long-term care facilities are facing currently with COVID-19.
“You have to frame it to understand others are also having difficulties,” Oliver said. “As horrible as those numbers look, they are not any worse than a bunch of other places in the state.”
Oliver said a detachment of the Alabama National Guard will visit Bill Nichols.
“(ADVA commissioner Kent) Davis is requesting the national guard detachment to clean the facility,” Oliver said. “The guard’s cooperation has been great.”
The guard teams are specially trained and equipped to handle emergency situations and will disinfect nursing homes and train staff on proper techniques of donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE).
“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Gov. Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” said Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. “Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19.”
The guard intervention will allow nursing home staffs to concentrate on care of residents instead of sanitizing the facility.
“Nursing homes have taken the threat of this virus seriously from the start,” state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a statement. “The Alabama National Guard team will provide a valuable service which will allow more time for the nursing home staff to focus on patient care.”
The disinfection mission is part of the Alabama National Guard’s continuous effort to respond to COVID-19. Resources and need will dictate the number and frequency of missions the teams perform.
Alabama Nursing Home Association communications director John Matson said contact information is being of nursing homes is being forwarded to the guard.
“It is available to all nursing homes,” Matson said. “The national guard will set the priority list and Bill Nichols and Arbor Springs in Opelika should be high on the list to service first.”
While Bill Nichols State Veterans Home is owned by the State of Alabama, HMR, a private for-profit company, provides the staff at the facility. Like most for-profit companies, Oliver said he suspects trying to save money may have led to the infestation at the home.
“HMR is in a tough position,” Oliver said. “Every hospital and every nursing home, they have to figure out a budget and their personnel and how much they can pay them. HMR is a for-profit company. I think they were at bare minimums when the pandemic started. Through no fault of their own or recent systemic issues in the way they do business, the infection just flew through there.”
Oliver said stress likely took hold as the coronavirus started to spread amongst veterans and staff.
“Everyone gets tired and hates each other as thing develops and they try to get through it,” Oliver said. “Management either leads effectively or starts pushing people.”
Oliver said ADPH started conducting an investigation Thursday and he has no worries about getting influenced results.
“ADPH is a separate entity,” Oliver said. “ADPH is responsible for inspecting and licensing the facility. They are running their own independent investigation. They are not the ones you want looking under the covers for stuff. They already started speaking to employees.”
Ultimately Oliver said a lot more information needs to be learned about COVID-19 to stop its spread.
“The problem is once it’s in your nursing home, whether it’s from people cleaning rooms or other staff, it runs rampant,” Oliver said. “We don’t understand enough about how the disease is transmitted to stop it is what it boils down to.”