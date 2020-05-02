It may be easy to place blame for the coronavirus outbreak at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, but it’s not right.
The truth is, at this point, we don’t know what happened or how it could’ve been prevented. We’ve learned a lot more about COVID-19 over the last few weeks but there are still so many unknowns.
An investigation by Alabama Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was launched into the outbreak at Bill Nichols earlier in April and has been completed. The entities made minor recommendations but overall are in solid agreement the timeline of events and the precautionary measures that were taken are everything that could’ve been done under the circumstances.
There weren’t many details released about the investigation. Unanswered questions remain. Truth is probably yet to be completely revealed. But I do have some thoughts.
Before the home saw a spike in cases, there was a major flaw in testing which likely contributed to the outbreak.
According to Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner Kent Davis, something forced Bill Nichols residents to remain untested in the beginning of this pandemic. In a virtual town hall on Facebook Live on Friday morning, Davis explained protocol made it hard to test our nation's heroes.
“Testing protocols did not give higher priority to nursing homes at all,” Davis said. “We were not allowed to test a resident unless they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.”
Everything else, such as the flu or a cold, had to be ruled out before a resident even got to the point of being tested for the coronavirus. For the most part, Davis said this protocol is still in place and therefore not all residents of the state’s veterans homes have been tested. An exception was made for Bill Nichols because of the outbreak, but it might have been too late to make a difference.
Long-term care facilities house our most vulnerable population and should've had higher priority.
It wasn’t until April 3 when the first resident was tested for COVID-19. At that time, tests were taking up to 10 days to be received, Davis said. That time in between was likely detrimental.
On April 18, all residents and staff of Bill Nichols were tested for COVID-19. State health officer Dr. Scott Harris stepped in and allowed more than 80 testing kits to be delivered to Bill Nichols, but it was still probably too late.
The full sweep of testing at Bill Nichols allowed the ADVA to determine there were many asymptomatic residents, revealing another huge problem which also circles back to the issue of testing protocol. If all residents were tested early on, more could’ve been isolated and the spread could’ve been mitigated.
Asymptomatic cases prove to be a loaded issue but that’s a story for another day.
We put together a timeline which shows a Bill Nichols employee was turned away for exhibiting symptoms at a screening checkpoint March 26. Protocol should’ve allowed for all veterans to have been tested right then and it’s likely lives could’ve been saved and some cases could’ve been prevented.
However, due to the lack of knowledge and issues surrounding testing, veterans were exposed for too long when they shouldn’t have been.
Now, 85 veterans — not counting staff — at Bill Nichols tested positive for the coronavirus and 18 have died since April 8.
One death is one too many, but 18 is heartbreaking.
Davis candidly choked up when he transparently talked about the residents who have succumbed to this contagious disease. Fighting back tears, he said his hearts go out to the families of these veterans.
“This is a very difficult fight we are in,” Davis said.
He’s right, and that’s one cold hard fact I can’t argue with.