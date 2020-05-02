Timeline

March 10

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home started protective measures of screening employees and visitors

March 12

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home started a very restrictive visitor policy. Only staff, extended medical providers and immediate family to visit resident in the last days of life.

March 13

Alabama reports first positive case of COVID-19

All nursing homes start restrictive visitation

March 23

First case of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County reported by ADPH

March 26

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home employee turned away at screening check point for exhibiting symptoms

March 27

Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living gets notice of first resident testing positive for COVID-19

March 31

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs reports publicly Bill Nichols State Veterans Home employee tested positive for COVID-19 and expected to make full recovery

April 3

First COVID-19 test of Bill Nichols State Veterans Home resident

April 8

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home reports first positive test of resident

April 13

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home asks for help from other agencies

April 14

ADVA reports two deaths of Bill Nichols residents due to COVID-19; 25 residents and 18 staff test positive for COVID-19

April 18

Alabama National Guard Task Force 31 disinfects Bill Nichols State Veterans Home

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home procures enough COVID-19 tests to test everyone in the facility

April 20

Seven-person team from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs starts on site investigation at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home with a team from Alabama Department of Public Health conducting a separate investigation

April 23

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home reports eight resident deaths due to COVID-19, 64 residents and 23 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

May 1

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs reports 18 Bill Nichols State Veterans home residents have died due to COVID-19, 85 residents have cumulatively tested positive for COVID-19 and 42 residents are still considered active cases