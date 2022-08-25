A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation.
Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson proposed on Tuesday, August 24, that her fellow council members join her in establishing a new name for the ‘Creation Plantation’ playground besides Keebler Park.
“I know what a plantation is. I’m educated and understand the definition. I’m also educated enough to know as a black woman the ties to a plantation in the Deep South,” she said. “I don't like it, and I am greatly offended.”
She explained during a scheduled city council meeting that she objects to the word’s inclusion due the farm estate’s extensive history rooted in American slavery, particularly in the U.S. South.
Goodman-Johnson challenges the name’s origins as Dadeville rebuilds the playground after an inspection revealed safety hazards with the park. The city demolished the playground earlier this year and have searched for replacement equipment for the last several months.
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell, who has overseen the playground’s restoration, announced during the meeting that construction crews will finally build a replacement playground later this fall.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As the city replaces the playground, Goodman-Johnson argues so too should the community replace its name.
“We're working on Keebler Park so why not?” she asked.
Caldwell responded by recommending Dadeville’s children propose a new name.
“Why don't we let the kids name,” she said.
Goodman-Johnson supported the suggestion, but deferred any official city action until council members first investigate any legal challenges regarding the name’s removal.
“There may be nothing that we can do, but I just want to address it because I have been put in a position to ask questions and raise concerns,” she said. “This has been a thorn in my side for a minute, and you don't have to understand but please respect it.”
In the weeks ahead, Goodman-Johnson recommended Dadeville establish a renaming committee.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will make a down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and, allegedly reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030.
You voted:
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.