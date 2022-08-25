Creation Plantation
The City of Dadeville demolished the previous playground earlier this year after a inspection revealed the wooden playset risked collapsing. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation. 

Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson
Goodman-Johnson called for the word's removal during a city council meeting on Tuesday. 
Creation Plantation
The word in question appears on several landmarks throughout the park
Creation Plantation’
The playground has remained closed to the public since the city demolished the previous recreational equipment, but will soon be replaced according to Dadeville council members. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

