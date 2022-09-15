Dadeville city leaders approved a resolution Tuesday officially renaming a local playground.
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation.
Dadeville city leaders approved a resolution Tuesday officially renaming a local playground.
The Dadeville City Council established a new name for “Creation Plantation” playground during a regularly scheduled meeting on September 13.
Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman initiated the conversation while reviewing business from the council’s previous meeting in which Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson submitted a proposal requesting a new name for the play area.
“On to old business, it was brought up last meeting about renaming the playground at Keebler Park. Are there any suggestions about this?” Goodman asked of the council members.
During the August 24 meeting, Goodman-Johnson urged the city to alter the name due to racist connotation.
“I know what a plantation is. I’m educated and understand the definition. I’m also educated enough to know as a black woman the ties to a plantation in the Deep South,” said Goodman-Johnson at the prior meeting. “I don't like it, and I am greatly offended.”
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At the time, council members debated the process for selecting a new name, with Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell initially suggesting Dadeville’s children choose a new name.
However, on Tuesday, Goodman-Johnson proposed removing the words “Creation Plantation” entirely from the playground's name.
“I would like to make a recommendation that we just rename it to Keebler Park [playground],” Goodman-Johnson said.
Mayor Goodman submitted the suggestion to a vote with all five council members unanimously adopting Goodman-Johnson’s proposal.
Dadeville is currently rebuilding the playground, formerly known as “Creation Plantation”, after an inspection revealed safety hazards within the park, which prompted city officials to demolish the playground earlier this year. The renovated play area will be designated with the new name once construction is complete.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.