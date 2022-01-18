Charlie is up for adoption at Lake Martin Humane Society. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The Lake Martin Humane Society has received around $1,500 in donations on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
The “#BettyWhiteChallenge” gained traction on social media following the TV legend's death at age 99 on New Years Eve. The challenge called on the public to donate to a cause near the actress’ heart — animals.
This week, the Lake Martin Humane Society, Tallapoosa County’s main animal shelter, has seen a wave of much-needed donations.
“It usually slows down in the winter time, but this year has really hit us hard.” said Lake Martin Humane Society manager Kim Hall. “We have been full because of lower adoption numbers and dropped off litters of unwanted kittens and puppies. It’s frustrating when people just dump them.”
The funds have not yet been earmarked for specific purchases, but Hall would like them to go toward spay and neuters.
“I think it will help everything in the future,” said Hall.
The animal shelter usually houses 80-100 cats and dogs but is currently at maximum capacity.
“We take animals from animal control across Tallapoosa County,” said Hall. “We are the only shelter, there is a rescue and Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary, but a lot of people bring animals to the shelter.”
Apart from the generous monetary donations in honor of White, the Humane Society has other needs as well.
“We need puppy and kitten food, we are good on adult food.” said Hall. “We also need cleaning supplies like bleach and laundry detergent.”
They also need volunteers to walk with dogs, to interact with the animals and to do housekeeping tasks like folding laundry.
The biggest way to help, according to Hall, is to adopt an animal into a loving home, freeing up space for more animals.