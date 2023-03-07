At this year’s Music Performance Assessment (MPA), Horseshoe Bend School’s concert band received superior ratings across the board.
The Alabama Bandmasters Association’s MPA allows concert bands to go before a panel of adjudicators, who rate the band based on its performance of three compositions and a sight reading. The ratings operate on a scale of 1 to 5 from Superior (1), Excellent (2), Good (3), Fair (4) to Poor (5).
Dylan Teel, fine arts teacher at Horseshoe Bend and band director, said this is the first time that the band has been awarded all superiors since 2006.
“This group has come a really long way,” he said. “This is my second year here, but they've come a really long way just in the time that I've known them.”
The three pieces Horseshoe Bend performed were “Overture for Winds” by Charles Carter, “And Hold in Memory” by Johnnie Vinson and “Homeward Bound March” from The Complete Marches of John Philip Sousa.
The sight-reading portion involves a director looking over a piece of music for a few minutes and then having a brief amount of time to teach the piece to the band.
“I have eight minutes to talk and teach without actually having them play and then when that time is up, we have to play straight through it,” he said.
The Horseshoe Bend School concert band was largely made up of high schoolers, with a few selected seventh and eighth graders. Teel said overall there were 33 members consisting of seven percussionists and 26 wind players.
“We have a pretty small band, and it's kind of cool the stuff that they're able to pull off,” he said. “When we got there, I was just thinking about how many people we had and I was like, ‘Man, this stuff that we're playing, if I saw a band that size sitting on stage, I wouldn't really know what to expect,’ but they just really did a great job.”
The MPA for District 6 was held at Benjamin Russell High School.
