Appalachian Trail hikers may start their journey in Springer Mountain, Georgia, but geological purists know the Appalachian range really starts in Alabama — specifically, Flagg Mountain in Coosa County, the southernmost peak in the state rising over 1,000 feet.
Indeed, around the same time forester Benton MacKaye had dreamed up the idea of an Appalachian Trail, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) got to work building a state park atop Flagg Mountain with cabins, a dining hall and a 52-foot tall tower with a wrap-around view, all constructed with locally sourced timber and stone. "Civilian Conservation Corps in Alabama, 1933-1942: A Great and Lasting Good" by Robert G. Pasquill describes the endeavor, which involved a crew of about 200 men brought down from New York and New Jersey and housed in temporary barracks during the multi-year project.
Then World War II hit and the CCC handed the site over to the Alabama Forestry Commission. Flagg Mountain never officially became a state park and its structures were abandoned.
It wasn't until the 21st century that Alabama Forestry and the Alabama Trails Foundation revived the project, repairing the cabins and rerouting the nearby Pinhoti Trail to terminate at the Flagg Mountain summit. Competitive backpackers looking to add 335 miles to their Appalachian trek can now start in Weogufka, Coosa County, and take the Pinhoti Trail northeast to Springer Mountain where it links up to the traditional Appalachian Trail.
Not all visits to Flagg Mountain will require the Ten Essentials, however. Improvements by the Alabama Trails Foundation currently underway will make the scenic vista more easily accessible to day-trippers, including a 15-car parking lot near the summit and a new half-mile trail to the tower. Visitors can already ascend most of the 1,152-foot mini-peak by car if they don't mind the narrow, potholed CCC road.
Current construction efforts expected to be complete by August will also include renovation of the stone tower's stairs, which for the past few years have rendered the 360-degree lookout inaccessible due to wasp's nests and general disrepair.
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, nearly 1,000 hikers complete the entire 2,000-plus mile trek per season, most of whom travel south-to-north. Some enthusiasts, known as "yo-yo-ers," reach the northern terminus at Mount Katahdin, Maine, then turn around and hike back.
It would take an act of Congress to formalize Flagg Mountain as the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, but with a bit of PR, Coosa County may be able to capture some of that national romance.
"We are thrilled to see this work begin," Alabama Trails Foundation president Tom Carruthers stated upon announcement of the project in May. "The approach trail to this historic landmark sets the stage for Flagg Mountain formally becoming the beginning of the Pinhoti Trail and the gateway to Alabama's Appalachian Mountains."
Until the tower area is completed in late summer, hikers are free to the rest of Flagg Mountain including the trail and cabin areas. Visitors can access the CCC road from the north via County Road 55, which connects to I-65, or from the south via County Road 29 which connects to U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 22.