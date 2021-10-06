Cherokee Bluffs railroad trail retraces construction of Martin Dam

It's no coincidence that the Cherokee Bluffs Dam Railroad trailhead is right beside Martin Dam.
While Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association (CRATA) built it in 2017, Alabama Power was the original trailblazer.
"I spent a whole day in the Alabama Power archives in Birmingham," CRATA founder Jimmy Lanier said of his research on the project.
In the early 1920s, the state-sponsored company was getting ready to tap into the power of the Tallapoosa River. At the time a railroad, Birmingham & Southeastern, ran from Union Springs to Eclectic (it went bust during the Great Depression, before it could ever make it to Birmingham). To convey materials to their construction site, Alabama Power built a six-mile rail spur off of it, from the Kent community in Elmore County to what is now Martin Dam.
"It was a pretty tortuous route through there," Lanier said. "It took a lot of work, like seven bridges."
But Alabama Power sunk a lot of temporary infrastructure into the damming of the Tallapoosa River, even housing its workers in the pop-up village of Cherokee Bluffs, complete with shops, churches, a hospital and a school.
Once the dam was built in 1926, Cherokee Bluffs was razed and filled in by Lake Martin, while the railroad was torn up and the land reverted back to its original owners.
As such, when CRATA came back in in 2017 to turn the old rail bed into a trail, aside from some tree-clearing and the construction of a few footbridges, much of the hard work was already complete.
"The actual railroad bed is pretty level — you can't have over 2 or 3% grade," Lanier said. "They had filled in the valleys and cut into the hills and as far as the railroad bed, you could build a railroad on it now."
For recreationalists, that lends to mild elevation gain, perfect for a moderate hike or trail run.
Lanier has a number of artifacts now stashed in the shop where CRATA stores its equipment that he found during the construction of the Railroad Trail, including a lot of nuts and bolts, rail spikes, a rail splice kit and even a deteriorated wooden rail tie with its two spikes still sticking out of it.
Eventually, CRATA hopes to construct a bridge across Channahatchee Creek — the terminus of the trail — linking Martin Dam to Kent just as the railroad did in the '20s. In the meantime, the nonprofit is working on another expansion.
"We're going down the creek and then all the way to the river and back up to the John Scott trail," Lanier said. Phase one of the three-phase project will be complete this year, with the whole thing completed by 2023.
The Cherokee Bluffs Dam Railroad Trail is an out-and-back hike, 5.4 miles round-trip, accessed off Highway 50.