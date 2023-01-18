storm damage briefing
Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, gave a run down of the reported damage the recent tornado caused. 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

On Jan. 17, Representative Ed Oliver and Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Moran held a briefing on the storm damage with Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

