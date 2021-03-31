Children and families of Dadeville are invited to an Easter egg hunt at Pennington Park this Saturday, hosted by new arts nonprofit 3 Hilltops ACTs.
3 Hilltops ACTs director Bobby Hill and his mother Cassandra Hill, bakery owner, are planning the first annual event as a way to promote the new nonprofit.
"This will be our first," Bobby said. "We'll try to do it every year."
Bobby set up 3 Hilltop ACTs earlier this year to teach locals about different jobs in the entertainment industry, which in Alabama is incentivized to hire local talent through tax breaks.
Bobby plans to offer a rotational class program with everything up-and-running by the end of April, including Cassandra's bakery Miss C's Sweet Treats which is attached to the studio. Sweet treats and photos by Bobby's production company BCHill Entertainment will also feature at the egg hunt.
Bobby, a Dadeville High School graduate, has spent the last decade as a film industry jack-of-all-trades. Last week he was in Atlanta on the set of upcoming Netflix movie "They Cloned Tyrone," starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.
"I just did a stunt scene driving scene through the city," he said. "I was a driver (but) I wasn't the driver for Jamie Foxx."
Bobby said he was a precision driver, or one of the many drivers one may see in a high-speed scene — not necessarily driving off cliffs, but still driving more dangerously than the average extra could do. Bobby said he was training to be a full-on stuntman.
"Some of the drivers I work with do spin-outs and things like that," he said. "For this particular scene we were actually part of (Foxx's) gang, I guess you could call it."
Precision driving classes are unlikely to be offered at 3 Hilltop ACTs (located in a 20mph school zone across the street from the elementary and high school), but it's an example of the breadth of jobs available in the entertainment industry.
"The job opportunities are endless, from being a producer to hair and makeup," Bobby told The Outlook earlier this year. "And we lose a lot of jobs here in Alabama, just in that alone, because we're just not trained. Or, we're trained and we're losing our people. They're going to Atlanta, going to New York, going to L.A."
With 3 Hilltop ACTs opening by the end of next month, the Easter egg hunt will be a chance to tell the community "what we're doing and what we're about," Bobby said.
The egg hunt starts at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Pennington Park. Masks are encouraged.