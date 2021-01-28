Dadeville High School graduate Bobby Hill had to leave Alabama to pursue his film career. Now, Hill, 30, has returned from Atlanta to set up a nonprofit toward reversing that film and theater brain drain.
"One thing about Alabama that I love is that we have so many colleges that teach theater," Hill said. "But there are no jobs in theater."
As a theater student at the University of South Alabama, Hill had to go to New York just to get an internship.
According to Hill, however, a lack of job opportunities in Alabama isn't for a lack of supply in the industry.
"The job opportunities are endless, from being a producer to hair and makeup," Hill said. "And we lose a lot of jobs here in Alabama, just in that alone, because we're just not trained. Or, we're trained and we're losing our people. They're going to Atlanta, going to New York, going to L.A."
The goal of the nonprofit is not just to train locals in film industry jobs, but to create enough of a talent base to attract directors and producers to shoot their movies in Alabama.
First order of business, after receiving nonprofit status, was acquiring his location. Hill and his mother Cassandra — who plans on running a bakery alongside the film workshops — have spent the last few months setting up shop in a former animal hospital across the street from Dadeville High School, with help from Hill's brothers and nephew.
Hill has also spoken with Dadeville High School principal Chris Hand about getting some of the students involved. The idea is to have a rotational program for students to try out different jobs in the industry.
For example, "if we're doing (a) film team we'll have someone doing camera, some person directing, some person acting," Hill said. "(We'll have) some person doing the sound. Some person setting up the sets and doing the lights. Some people doing hair and makeup. There's so many different fields."
What's more, for movies shot in Alabama, production companies have strong incentive to hire local talent. Alabama's film tax credit provides an income tax rebate equal to 35% of payroll to state residents, plus 25% certain production expenditures incurred within the state.
"Not only do tax breaks help it but the main thing is what we're buying from the city," Hill said. "We have a lumber company, we need lumber for our sets. We need flowers, we have a local flower person right there. We need food for our crew. We might be feeding 200 crew (members) throughout the whole two, three months. We've got people to do that. And we're putting all that money back into the city."
At present, however, Alabama still lacks a lot of the big-budget filmmaking infrastructure, like soundstages.
"I've heard a lot of times that we don't have the facility," Hill said.
What the state does have, however, is an abundance of woods. Indeed, many of the films shot in Alabama — "The Devil All the Time" in Birmingham, or "Get Out" in Mobile — make use of the spooky scenery. Hill's hope is that once a critical mass of local talent is reached, legislators will start to take notice, applying the same sort of policies as Georgia's 2008 entertainment tax credit program which converted Atlanta into the Hollywood of the South. Unlike that of Alabama, Georgia's tax credit isn't capped.
"The benefits are there, we just need to build more content so they have the confidence in us to build more income," he said. "And then with that, they'll raise that (tax credit) — if the government sees that we're pushing towards helping working people here not having to move to Atlanta to get those tax breaks or move to L.A. to get those tax breaks."
If he succeeds, Hill thinks he can attract Atlanta filmmakers to Alabama's cheaper cost of living, just as Atlanta's cost of living now attracts filmmakers from L.A.