20221021 Dadeville Football 025.jpg
Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell runs against Randolph County.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

Dadeville High School student-athlete Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was one of the four people confirmed dead at a shooting that took place Saturday night in downtown Dadeville at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

