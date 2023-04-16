Dadeville High School student-athlete Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was one of the four people confirmed dead at a shooting that took place Saturday night in downtown Dadeville at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.
The shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s little sister.
“I actually started coaching Phil in the youth league; he was 10 at the time,” Dadeville coach Michael Taylor said. “I’ve been with Phil and some of the guys, and we came up together as far as when I started coaching youth then working with the school and coaching varsity.
“It might sound strange, but we made each other. I tell those guys all the time, ‘You made me who I am today.’”
Dowdell, who committed to play football for Jacksonville State University in February, was a three-sport star for the Tigers.
As a wide receiver and return man, Dowdell helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated regular football season. On the court, he was a dynamic scorer and an integral part of Dadeville’s area basketball championship and playoff run.
Throughout high school, Dowdell was always celebrated for his speed. Competing on Friday at the Troy Invitational, Dowdell placed first in the 100 dash and second in the 200 dash.
After the conclusion of basketball season, coach Jesse Foster had this to say about his senior class, which included Dowdell.
“I count this as a blessing,” Foster said. “There was never a dull moment. Overall, it was a great experience to coach this good group of young men. They were once in a lifetime. They love one another. You could tell that on the court. There was never any arguing. They were always pulling for each other. I enjoy trying to spend time with the guys. We do a lot of stuff together. Those are memories that money can’t pay for.”
