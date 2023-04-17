Area leaders are attempting to heal a reeling Dadeville community after a weekend shooting in the city killed several people and injured over two dozen others.
During a Sunday vigil, Mayor Frank Goodman remarked the city’s response as a shining example of small-town unity and a time when neighbors joined together to care for one another.
“I am proud of the way this city has come together to help this city as one,” he said. “We are a close-knitted city and we are all one. That is the way God wanted it to be. The only way we will get by is by working together as one.”
Alabama state missionary Rick Lance also spoke during a Sunday vigil organized by the First Baptist Church of Dadeville and noted the tragedy like any other which has transpired in the city.
“We will never forget this. This is a 9/11 moment for all of us here. This is a moment we will not forget.”
Dadeville councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson, who also attended a vigil, said the tragedy is one which affects every Dadeville citizen.
“This is our city. We are a family here. When one grieves, everybody grieves,” she said
Law enforcement announced during a Saturday press conference that four people died and 28 others were injured stemming from the shooting after gunfire erupted at a Saturday night birthday party.
The Outlook has confirmed the deaths of Dadeville High School seniors Phil Dowdell and KeKe Smith, Dadeville graduate Corbin Holston and Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Collins.
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley said he felt beyond devastated at the sight of Dadeville enduring such a loss of life.
“It is hard to think about something like this happening in our community. No one can be prepared for this, but I think our county and tight-knit communities are going to support each other,” he said. “We're going to focus on doing what we can to support the families who tragically lost children who had children wounded, and figure out what the process is for healing.”
According to Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency Jason Moran, the incident Saturday is being classified as a mass shooting, and as such, said mental health services will be provided to first responders and eventually to the public to cope with an event of this magnitude.
“I express my sincerest condolences to the families that had a loss. I ask to keep those families in your prayers, and for the first responders, we are very concerned and taking steps as far as resources for their mental health,” Moran said.
According to Moran, counseling will be available to area law enforcement, fire, or EMS, hospital staff or and giving those first responders and having you for them to be able to talk about what happened and how it affected them.