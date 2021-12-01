A new ambulance was delivered last month in Coosa County but it is not yet in service.
Just last week the Coosa County Commission voted to apply for a grant to cover 75 percent of the ambulance’s $178,739 price tag to be put in service with an emergency medical service (EMS) based in Rockford. The commission and other leaders have been working to provide an ambulance service to the western part of the county. Goodwater and Kellyton in northeastern Coosa County have ambulance services through volunteer fire departments — the only EMS services in Coosa County.
“Anyone of y’all can lose a loved one because we can’t get an ambulance when we need it,” Weogufka Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Steven Lowery said. “I have to be the one who has to look people in the eyes and tell them, ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have an ambulance available.’ Thankfully we have Goodwater and Kellyton and they help out when they can, but they are not always able to because they have their obligation.”
The area in question is south of Coosa County Road 56, where ambulance services from Sylacauga have said is their limit, to north of Highway 22, which is the northern boundary of ambulance services available from Elmore County and mostly west of U.S. Highway 231.
Leaders estimate last year about 300 medical calls came from the grossly unserved area. An estimated six deaths happened with no ambulance available.
“This would have given them a chance,” Lowery said. “It might not have stopped the deaths either but they might have gotten the help they needed.”
Commissioner Ronnie Joiner represents much of the underserved area and said the commission appointed a committee on the matter to bring the commission suggestions on what it would take to get an ambulance and how much it would cost. Joiner said the commission was wanting to get the ambulance and a paid ambulance service centrally located in Rockford, not Goodwater or Kellyton, but it would also back up the services in the northeastern part of the county.
Commissioner Unzell Kelley appointed himself to the committee to study a county-wide ambulance service. Goodwater fire chief Elmore Unbehant was brought in to help the committee. Kelley and Unbehant worked with John Blue of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s East Alabama Emergency Medical Services. Blue was introduced to the committee by state Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) who represents half of Coosa County.
Minutes from the June 15 Coosa County Commission have the grant application being tabled. At the first November meeting of the commission, Kelley asked and the commission unanimously approved amending the minutes of the June 15 meeting to show the commission approved applying for the grant with the county matching 25 percent and for a rescue truck for the Kellyton Fire Department to respond to accidents along the U.S. Highway 280 corridor.
Coosa County administrator Amy Gilliland said the commission received a grant award letter with Goodwater receiving the funding for the ambulance, not the commission.
Citizens at the meeting questioned commissioners how an ambulance could be delivered with no approtion of funds or accepting the grant by the commission.
“I can not answer that question,” commission chair Randall Dunham said. “I don’t know.”
Kelley said he and Gilliland spoke with Blue during a conference call on the issue of how to make the grant work.
“In order to meet the requirements to procure the ambulance, [Blue] was basically working with Goodwater who was the third party,” Kelley said. “[We would] use their license and service and then bring it here.”
One idea considered by Coosa County leaders to make the ambulance operational immediately is for it to be stationed in Rockford under Goodwater’s EMS license. The idea would still require licensed personnel on the ambulance.
At last week’s commission meeting, Blue spoke by phone to Oliver to correct the issue. Now the ambulance will stay in Rockford until an EMS can be started.
Oliver said an emergency certification can be obtained by the Coosa County Commission to operate an EMS.
“That ambulance is going to sit there until there are licensed folks to operate it,” Oliver said. “Theoretically in 24 to 48 hours we could have an emergency license right here.”
But Kelley didn’t think last week was appropriate for the Coosa County Commision to start the process for an emergency EMS license.
“We can get that at a later time,” Kelley said.
Oliver’s idea would require someone to be hired to manage the license for the county and help organize medical responders to operate the ambulance. But that idea takes money.
Coosa County currently has approximately $1 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding but county attorney John Kelley said the EMS use may not fit the requirements. In addition the funds are not recurring meaning if the county could use the ARP funding, the estimated yearly cost of $300,000 per year would quickly eat away at the balance.
Instead Joiner has proposed an annual $12 vehicle tag fee to be put up to a public referendum. The proposed fee would generate about $200,000 per year. The earliest it can be put on the ballot is the May 24 primary.
“This ambulance will not work unless the citizens of this county want it,” Joiner said. “If they don’t vote to pay for it, we won’t have an ambulance. There is no way we can fund it.”