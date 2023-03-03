Editor’s note: Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said he was advised by the city’s insurance company not to provide public comment about the recent ransomware attack.
Despite limited public statements, City of Alexander City officials are continuing to address a ransomware attack which targeted the city over a month ago.
The Alexander City City Council initially convened an emergency public meeting to discuss the city’s response to a ransomware attack January 24, after Mayor Woody Baird informed the council of a cyber security breach.
Baird said at the time the city had received a ransom letter during the breach, and the intrusion had impacted the city’s phone lines services. Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.
City IT director Joe Milam addressed city leaders during the Jan. 24 meeting regarding the extent of the attack and said the city's servers carried an unknown malware, according to a council resolution.
At the time, Milam said he had been unaware of how the attack occurred, or exactly the magnitude of the security breach.
“I don't know how this got in here,” Milam said at the special called meeting. “I know that we get phishing emails continuously because I get them. I see who gets hit with them, but normally they get pushed out into junk so they're not coming into the inbox.”
The city, however, had been prepared for the incident with cyber insurance. Baird said in the same meeting the city’s insurance company had supplied a taskforce to assist with the breach, and they intended to use Codeware, a cyber extortion incident response firm, for advice.
On Jan. 26, the city published a list of temporary contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, for citizens to contact city departments. The city told citizens in a Facebook post to utilize the personal contact list as it resolves communication issues.
Since that time, city attorney Larkin Radney said a firm has been hired to address the issue.
“The city has employed a firm that specializes in cyber attacks that is working on that,” Radney said.
Radney said he has provided no legal advice to city leaders pertaining to the security breach.
City council president Buffy Colvin said council members, however, receive routine updates regarding the status of the ransomware attack.
“About every two weeks we get an update about it, but in terms of where we're at, or what is going on, that will come from the mayor's office,” Colvin said. “He works with that every day, as the day-to-day operations of the city are handled by him.”
According to Colvin, the city’s insurance will reimburse funds issued to Coveware.
“(Coveware) could not do any work for us until the mayor had the ability to sign a contract with them so we (the council) okayed the mayor to sign a contract to handle that business,” she said. “That money will be reimbursable to the city because of the insurance, and that company will handle taking care of the cyber issues.”
She also said council members returned all city-issued devices following the security breach, which for Colvin was only an iPad.