Municipal Complex
The Alexander City municipal complex is recovering after the Jan. 24 ransomware attack, but a letter mailed to a city employee and given to The Outlook reveals city officials are taking steps to protect an employee from identity theft after the letter said an unauthorized actor accessed documents containing personal information.  

Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird praised city employees during Monday’s council meeting for restoring the city to normal operations following the Jan. 24 ransomware attack.  

Mayor Woody Baird
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird initially informed the Alexander City City Council, city staff and departments Jan.24 of a ransomware attack during an emergency meeting. The attack initially resulted in city-wide communication issues, Baird said Monday staff has nearly restored the city to full operations. 
Joe Milam
City IT (information technology) director Joe Milam initially provided an assessment to city leaders Jan. 24 regarding the extent of the ransomware attack. Milam said at the he remained uncertain regarding the exact timeframe an unauthorized individual accessed to the city's server network. 

