The Alexander City municipal complex is recovering after the Jan. 24 ransomware attack, but a letter mailed to a city employee and given toThe Outlookreveals city officials are taking steps to protect an employee from identity theft after the letter said an unauthorized actor accessed documents containing personal information.
City IT (information technology) director Joe Milam initially provided an assessment to city leaders Jan. 24 regarding the extent of the ransomware attack. Milam said at the he remained uncertain regarding the exact timeframe an unauthorized individual accessed to the city's server network.
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird initially informed the Alexander City City Council, city staff and departments Jan.24 of a ransomware attack during an emergency meeting. The attack initially resulted in city-wide communication issues, Baird said Monday staff has nearly restored the city to full operations.
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird praised city employees during Monday’s council meeting for restoring the city to normal operations following the Jan. 24 ransomware attack.
“Joe Milam and Kyle Parrish, kudos to those guys, they have worked tirelessly to get us restored,” he said.
Even as the city recovers from attack,Baird said he was advised by the city’s insurance company not to provide further comment toThe Outlookregarding the recent ransomware attack.
City clerkStephanie Southerlandalso highlighted the business license department and its staff’s resilience following the attack.
“When we went down on January 24, they were unable to process anything until March 1 so during that time, they lost 611 business license transactions,” she said during Monday’s regularly scheduled Alexander City City Council meeting.
According toSoutherland, two city employees dedicated a combined 42 hours of overtime to addressing the setback and reentering the loss data. The department has since reprocessed all digital records and mail through the end of February, including 2,138 business licenses totaling $1.7 million.
City officials also initially lost access toDecember tax transactions records, according toSoutherland, but the city has recovered and processed721 tax transactions stemming from lodging, liquor, rental and tobacco sales. In all, the transactions combined amounted to $261,000.
Alexander City Fire Department chief Reese McAlister said the breach initially prevented his staff from accessing city operated-phone lines as well as internet and computer-based services. However, the city has regained access to phone lines and departmental numbers, according toSoutherland.
Earlier this month, a letter mailed to a city employee and given toThe Outlookreveals a city investigation into a data security incident recently concluded. The letter informed the employee an unauthorized actor accessed one or more documents containing personal information, which could include a name and social security number.
“We are writing to inform you about a data security incident that may have involved some of your information,” the document reads. “This letter explains the incident, measures we have taken and some steps you may consider taking in response.”
According to the letter, city officials determined through an investigation an unauthorized actor accessed certain files stored on the Alexander City computer system, including city servers between January 22-25.
The letter states upon city officials identifying the incident, they immediately secured the systems involved, notified law enforcement and initiated an investigation.
On Feb. 16, according to the document, city personnel reviewed the unauthorized-access files and identified one or more documents containing the employee’s name and social security number. The city said in the letter it implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures to enhance the security of its network and prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.
The city also encouraged the employee to review account statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity and offered a complimentary one-year membership to Experian’s IdentityWorks. According to the letter, the product provides identity detection and resolution for identity theft.
The three-page letter said a 12-month Experian IdentityWorks membership includes:
An Experian credit report at signup to see information associated with a credit file
Credit monitoring, which is actively monitored by Experian, TransUnion and Equifax files for indicators of fraud.
Internet surveillance, including technology searches of the web, chat rooms and bulletin boards 24/7 to identify trading or selling of a person’s personal information on the Dark Web.
Identity restoration specialists to a member access address credit and non-credit related fraud.
Experian IdentityWorks ExtendCARE, which provides identity restoration support even after membership expires.
A $1 million identity theft insurance policy for coverage of certain costs and unauthorized electronic fund transfers.
In addition, the letter recommends the employee contact the three nationwide credit reporting companies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
The letter instructed the employee to contact eitherhuman resources directorKathy Railey or Kristen Joiner with any questions about the document. Railey, however, said she could not provide comment about the letter nor the content contained within. Joiner did not respond to calls fromThe Outlook.
Baird additionally said he could not comment regarding the content of the letter as the document pertained to a city employee.
The Outlookreached out to city records clerk Piper Barnett, who said she would determine how the Experian memberships were funded — either through city funds or the insurance company.The Outlookis still awaiting a response.
