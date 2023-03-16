After over a decade of prayer, Bethel Baptist Church now has a full band as part of its worship team.
Pastor Andy Kinman said he knows music can be a powerful part of people’s faith and it’s how he first came into the ministry himself.
“I went from music ministry to youth ministry to pastoring a church,” he said. “We're a traditional country church, but my heart first was in music and so it was my dream to be able to do a live, full band.”
Kinman said while the parish has grown, there haven't been enough parishioners who have a musical background in order to make a full band happen.
Although about a year ago, Andy Martin and his wife, Haley, joined the church. One day, Martin came up to Kinman asking him about being a part of bringing more music into the church, and Kinman told him, “I've been waiting on you for 11 years.”
The band includes Martin and Kinman on guitar, Brian Hendrix on percussion, Karsen Kinman on vocals as well as working on learning the bass guitar and Kirby Ard, Haley Martin and Bethany McVey all on vocals.
“There's more than one way to connect with God,” Martin said. “And that's what the whole purpose is — no matter what we do in church — it's all about your connection with God and music in a lot of ways is therapeutic.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The band first started its practice in January. It all began with the band learning and performing one song for each service. Now, it’s leading the whole service through the music portions.
Both Martin and Kinman said they want to do their best as a worship band, but it’s more about coming together than putting on a performance.
“We all understand that everybody works full time jobs,” Martin said. “Everybody's got their lives and kids, but we all work together and try to make it happen. We're rocking ‘n’ rolling and if we mess up, who cares? We're not trying to get a Grammy; we're trying to just have fun.”
For the service, Kinman said they like to play a mix of old hymns and more contemporary worship songs. Some of the more contemporary songs include “There Was Jesus” by Dolly Parton and Zach Williams, “10,000 Reasons” by Matt Redman and Steve Angrisano and “How Great Is Our God” by Chris Tomlin.
However, Kinman said the congregation also enjoys the more traditional style so the band also plays hymns such as “I'll fly away,” “Victory in Jesus,” and “I saw the light.”
They said they hope through providing more music as part of their service that it helps more people to connect with God or possibly in a different way.
“As far as the band goes, it's just an opportunity to see people find their place,” Kinman said. “A lot of people don't feel like they have a place in the church, but when people find their place, you see their faith grow.”