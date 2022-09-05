Bill Longcrier had his hands full Labor Day morning at Wind Creek State Park swimming area on Lake Martin back in 1991. The Selma grandfather enjoyed the water with his grandchildren during the holiday over 30 years ago.
As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. This Labor Day, we look back at past celebrations of the holiday.
End of Summer?
Labor Day traditionally marks the beginning of fall, but summertime lasts longer around Lake Martin than most places. Through the years, the nearly 40,000-acre lake is abundant with recreational water activities for residents to enjoy well into the autumn months. That has proved true since the lake’s first use nearly 100 years ago.
Lake Martin was a hotspot as always for holiday relaxation with locals and those from around the state enjoying Labor Day weekend swimming in the sunshine.
Labor Day Concert
In addition to the watery fun, Lake Martin has many musical traditions for the holidays. From Fourth of July concerts to rockstar encores at The Amp, music has remained an integral part of how Tallapoosa County celebrates summertime.
