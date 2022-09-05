Labor Day history 2 edit.jpg
A boater enjoys Lake Martin during Labor Day weekend in 1991. 

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. This Labor Day, we look back at past celebrations of the holiday. 

Labor Day history 1 edit.jpg
Bill Longcrier had his hands full Labor Day morning at Wind Creek State Park swimming area on Lake Martin back in 1991. The Selma grandfather enjoyed the water with his grandchildren during the holiday over 30 years ago.
Labor Day history 3 (2) edit.jpg
Bill Longcrier of Selma was spotted again that day with his grandson enjoying Lake Martin horseplay. 
Labor Day history 4 edit.jpg
Janet Brown helps Chris Brown, 5 at the time, learn to knee board at Wind Creek. 
Bankwalkers_2979_20190901.jpg

Kenneth Boone / The Outlook

The Bank Walkers perform at the Labor Day concert at the AMP on Lake Martin.
Labor Day Concert at The Amp
Jake Arthur/ The Outlook The Bank Walkers perform at the Labor Day concert at The Amp on Lake Martin. 
GStrings_2939_20190901.jpg

Kenneth Boone / The Outlook

Alexander City native and Willy & The G Strings drummer and vocalist Scott Sturdivant performs during the Labor Day concert at the AMP.
Labor Day Concert at The Amp
Jake Arthur/ The Outlook Jonathan Bloom joins The Bank Walkers on stage to playing the drums.

