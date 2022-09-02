Labor Day celebrations will be different around Tallapoosa County this year.
In lieu of a traditional Labor Day Concert, the traditionally one-day event will be extended into a two-night show. According to Robert Gunn with Russell Lands, the company is planning the inaugural Labor Day Music Fest for both Friday and Saturday night this holiday weekend.
As Russell Lands nearly approaches the concert’s 20th anniversary, Gunn described the special show as a community service the company provides for Tallapoosa County.
“For 18 or 19 years, we've provided music to the community in one way or another on Labor Day weekend,” Gunn said. “We welcome all. It's a family-friendly event so people can bring their kids, and we just encourage people to come enjoy some really good music.”
In addition to the special concert, Tallapoosa County and Lake Martin will be hosting a slew of holiday events throughout the weekend.
Robert noted some key reasons for attending this holiday, including the fact that admissions will be lifted for attendees this year in addition to other major changes.
“We traditionally, for years, have done a one night event on Sunday of Labor Day weekend at the Lake Martin Amphitheater, but this year, we decided to try something different,” Gunn said. “We will move it from the amphitheater where it was a ticketed event to Russell crossroads where it will actually be a free event.”
The special concert will feature four musical acts spread across two nights, with Supper Club and then the Stews headlining Friday. For Saturday, hometown band The Bank Walkers take the stage followed by Hotel Fiction.
Gunn noted the first act, Supper Club, as a rising Auburn band.
“People seem to flock to their shows so I'm excited about them being here,” he said.
Then at around 7:45 p.m. tonight, another Auburn-based musical group, The Stews, will perform. Gunn added that the band is returning home after just completing a national tour.
The first headline show of Saturday will be The Bank Walkers, a Lake Martin Cover Band, who have performed at several of the company’s previous events.
The special concert will conclude with a Hotel Fiction, a Georgia-based band with two best friends as leads. Jade Long and Jessica Thompson have been playing music since they were both 12, and began performing together in 2019.
“Hotel Fiction is a duo with a full band. The two girls have some excellent harmonies and their music is streaming everywhere so we’re pretty excited about them,” Gunn said.
Showtimes both days begin at 6:30 p.m. with final acts finishing around 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site in the form of Big Mike's Barbecue and Drive-By Tacos.