Lake Martin Pizza Company’s Alexander City location permanently closed Saturday night. The company posted on its Facebook page Saturday it would be its last day of business.
“It is with great sadness to announce that we will be permanently closing our Alexander City location at the end of business tonight (Saturday, Oct. 26),” the post stated. “Thank you to all of our loyal customers for your gracious support over the past two years! Please visit us at our Dadeville location which will see some exciting changes in the very near future.”
Lake Martin Pizza Company opened in Alexander City in January 2018. The restaurant was established in 2015 in Dadeville before adding a second location on Broad Street.
“Alex City, thank you for the opportunity to serve you,” owners Justin and Kira Woodall wrote in a sign on their Alex City location’s door.