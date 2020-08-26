The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the 8th Annual Sun Festival, presented by Tallapoosa County Commissioner District 2 Steve Robinson, for Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.
“Sun Festival Alexander City is a weeklong, family-friendly festival that is always enjoyed by families throughout our community,” chamber vice president of marketing & special events Kim Dunn said. “Therefore, we want to do everything possible to host the festival this year.”
The schedule of events has been revised to accommodate school being in session and to include the events in which community members can best practice social distancing and other mandates in place due to COVID-19. Please follow the Sun Festival Alexander City and Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages for specific details regarding each event.
The new schedule is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 28 — Wind Creek Casino Medallion Hunt and Dawg-Gawn Good Parade
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — Wind Creek Casino Medallion Hunt and Hittin’ the Links Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament
Wednesday, Sept. 30 — Wind Creek Casino Medallion Hunt and Faith Night
Thursday, Oct. 1 — Wind Creek Casino Medallion Hunt; Celebrate America’s Heroes; Cornhole Tournament; and Strand Sessions
Friday, Oct. 2 — Wind Creek Casino Medallion Hunt; Cake, Bake & Roll; and Axe Throwing Tournament
Saturday, Oct. 3 — Wind Creek Casino Medallion Hunt; Tykes in Trucks; and KidsFest Build Your Own Sundae