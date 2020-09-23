Sun Festival is a much-anticipated event in Tallapoosa County each year, so the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce was happy to reschedule, instead of canceling it altogether.
When COVID-19 restrictions hit, the idea of hosting crowded events, especially those indoors, did not sit well with vice president of marketing and special events Kim Dunn.
“We’re excited we’re able to reschedule,” Dunn said. “We feel like it’s an important week for our community. A lot of people really look forward to it so I was happy we were able to find a way to fit it in and make it work.”
The schedule was adjusted somewhat due to children being back at school and for the health and safety of the most at-risk population but most of the annual favorites will return.
“A lot of the KidsFest activities went away because kids are back in school, so we couldn’t do stuff during the day,” Dunn said.
However, Tykes in Trucks is still planned for 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 in downtown Alex City. This event was a huge success last year and the chamber is hoping for an equally good turnout.
“I want everybody to be aware that Main Street and Calhoun Street will be closed for Tykes in Trucks,” Dunn said. “There is still plenty of parking at (Broad Street Plaza), city hall, behind United Way and more.”
In conjunction with this activity, kids can cool down at Carlisle’s to build their own sundaes. A scoop of hand-dipped ice cream with toppings is just $1 and available from 9 a.m. to noon.
“This just helps cover the cost of the ice cream and supplies,” Dunn said.
The Dawg-Gawn Good Parade returns opening day at 6 p.m. in Strand Park,
There are three tournaments planned for Sun Fest week, which include charges but most other events are free.
Lakewinds will host a glow-in-the-dark golf tournament at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 for $45 per person and Sun Festival’s cornhole tournament is $50 per team of two, which includes dinner. The inaugural axe-throwing competition will be held at Nub Chucker’s Oct. 2 and is $25 per person, which also includes dinner.
The Lake Martin Young Professionals typically host Strand Sessions through the summer but with the rescheduling of Sun Festival, an extra night was added.
“Typically Strand Sessions ends but because it coincides with the first week of the month when we would normally have it, we added another,” Dunn said.
The majority of the events rescheduled are evening family-friendly activities.
“We hope families will still come out and participate,” Dunn said.
To help with social distancing, Faith Night was moved to Strand Park and Celebrate America’s Heroes unfortunately will not be open to the public.
“We’re having lunch delivered to the (Bill Nichols State Veteran’s Home) residents and workers that day,” Dunn said. “Typically we have food and music but we can’t do it on the same scale we normally do but we still wanted to keep that event.”
The popular Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt will kick off Sept. 28 and provide residents the opportunity to win $200 each day through Oct. 3.
“Nothing has changed with that,” Dunn said. “We will still release the first clue at 6 a.m. and when they find it, they call the radio station to make an announcement and bring it to The Outlook for a picture.”
Last year’s pie-baking contest has opened up to include all desserts by increased demand.
“Last year it was just pies and lots of people asked for different kinds of dessert,” Dunn said. “So they can make any dessert, bring it (to the Lake Martin Innovation Center) by 11 a.m. to make sure we’re ready to go for judging.”
Dunn said the chamber is pushing this rescheduled Sun Festival even more than usual since the dates have been changed three times.
“We just want to make sure everyone is aware this it still happening,” Dunn said.
Schedule of Events:
Sept. 28
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
6 p.m. — Dawg-Gawn Good Parade at Strand Park
Sept. 29
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
5:30 p.m. — Hittin’ the Links Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament at Lakewinds
Sept. 30
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
6 p.m. — Faith Night at Strand Park
Oct. 1
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
10:30 a.m. — Celebrate America’s Heroes (not open to the public)
5:30 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament at Main Street Alley
6 p.m. — Strand Sessions at Strand Park
Oct. 2
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
10 a.m. — Cake, Bake & Roll
5:30 p.m. — Art in the Alley (hosted by Lake Martin Living)
7 p.m. — Axe-Throwing Tournament at Nub Chucker’s
Oct. 3
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
9 a.m. — Tykes in Trucks on Main Street
9 a.m. — KidsFest Build Your Own Sundae at Carlisle’s